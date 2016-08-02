(Adds Biogen, Enbridge, Tesla, Singapore Exchange, Tullett Prebon)

Aug 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Biotechnology giant Biogen Inc has drawn takeover interest from drug companies including Merck & Co Inc and Allergan Plc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Canadian energy firm Enbridge has won the auction for a stake in EnBW's Hohe See, one of Europe's largest offshore wind power projects, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Elon Musk and key institutional investors will probably tighten their control over electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc after it acquires sister company SolarCity Inc , a Reuters analysis shows.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group said it could make a pair of acquisitions in Japan worth $2 billion apiece, a strategic departure from a previous focus on smaller deals as big Japanese firms are gearing up for spinoffs of larger assets.

** British bookmaker William Hill Plc said on Tuesday it bought software maker Grand Parade Ltd for 13.6 million pounds ($18 million) in cash and stock.

** Japan's Nidec Corp said it would buy U.S. Emerson Electric Co's motors and electric power generation unit for $1.2 billion, seeking to expand its industrial and commercial businesses as the market for consumer goods such as smartphones and laptops slows.

** Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) is readying a formal offer to buy London's Baltic Exchange following months of discussions that culminated in exclusive talks between both parties, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Britain's competition watchdog said it would not refer French insurer AXA's sale of its UK investment and pensions business to Phoenix Group for further investigation.

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has also accepted in principle merger undertakings between Tullett Prebon Plc and ICAP Plc.

** Banco Santander has made an offer to take over Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, as part of a long-standing plan to grow its market share in Britain.

** A merger between Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and the China unit of U.S. rival Uber could face its first hiccup after China's commerce ministry (Mofcom) said on Tuesday it had not received a necessary application to allow the deal to go ahead.

** China's Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday it would sell half of its premium natural gas pipeline business to investors, a move spurred by Beijing's reform push to boost efficiency and increase infrastructure investment in cleaner fuel.

** The new boss of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, who in his previous job as head of finance worked on several takeover deals for the diversified German healthcare group, said large transactions might well remain his hallmark.

** Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said it had agreed to buy a portfolio of 21 drugs from Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd for 15.4 billion yen ($150 million), expanding its presence in its third-largest market. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)