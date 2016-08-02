(Adds Biogen, Enbridge, Tesla, Singapore Exchange, Tullett
Prebon)
Aug 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Biotechnology giant Biogen Inc has drawn
takeover interest from drug companies including Merck & Co Inc
and Allergan Plc, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Canadian energy firm Enbridge has won the
auction for a stake in EnBW's Hohe See, one of
Europe's largest offshore wind power projects, a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Elon Musk and key institutional investors will probably
tighten their control over electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
after it acquires sister company SolarCity Inc
, a Reuters analysis shows.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group said it could
make a pair of acquisitions in Japan worth $2 billion apiece, a
strategic departure from a previous focus on smaller deals as
big Japanese firms are gearing up for spinoffs of larger assets.
** British bookmaker William Hill Plc said on
Tuesday it bought software maker Grand Parade Ltd for 13.6
million pounds ($18 million) in cash and stock.
** Japan's Nidec Corp said it would buy U.S.
Emerson Electric Co's motors and electric power
generation unit for $1.2 billion, seeking to expand its
industrial and commercial businesses as the market for consumer
goods such as smartphones and laptops slows.
** Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) is readying a
formal offer to buy London's Baltic Exchange following months of
discussions that culminated in exclusive talks between both
parties, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Britain's competition watchdog said it would not refer
French insurer AXA's sale of its UK investment and
pensions business to Phoenix Group for further
investigation.
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has also accepted in
principle merger undertakings between Tullett Prebon Plc
and ICAP Plc.
** Banco Santander has made an offer to take over
Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, as
part of a long-standing plan to grow its market share in
Britain.
** A merger between Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing
and the China unit of U.S. rival Uber could face its first
hiccup after China's commerce ministry (Mofcom) said on Tuesday
it had not received a necessary application to allow the deal to
go ahead.
** China's Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday it would
sell half of its premium natural gas pipeline business to
investors, a move spurred by Beijing's reform push to boost
efficiency and increase infrastructure investment in cleaner
fuel.
** The new boss of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, who in
his previous job as head of finance worked on several takeover
deals for the diversified German healthcare group, said large
transactions might well remain his hallmark.
** Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said it had agreed
to buy a portfolio of 21 drugs from Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd
for 15.4 billion yen ($150 million), expanding its
presence in its third-largest market.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)