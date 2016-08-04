(Adds Bain Capital, LafargeHolcim, Go-Jek, Banco do Brasil,
Zytoservice, Sanofi, S&P Global Platts)
Aug 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Property developer China Evergrande Group said
on Thursday it has bought an aggregated 4.68 percent of larger
peer China Vanke Co Ltd on the secondary share
market for 9.1 billion yuan ($1.37 billion).
** Private equity firm Bain Capital said on Thursday it had
bought loan and real estate portfolios worth 1.1 billion euros
($1.23 billion) from three Spanish banks, more evidence of how
Spain's recovering property sector is attracting foreign
investors.
** Australia's competition watchdog said on Thursday that
Aurizon Holdings has proposed to buy Glencore Plc's
coal rail business in the Hunter Valley in New South
Wales and will rule on the bid by September 29.
Glencore put the business up for sale earlier this year,
hoping to fetch as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion).
** AirAsia Bhd, Asia's biggest budget airline,
will kick off the sale of a majority stake in its plane leasing
unit this month, a deal that could value the business at about
$1 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Building materials company LafargeHolcim Ltd has
signed an agreement with Siam City Cement Public Co Ltd
for the divestment of its 65 percent shareholding in
LafargeHolcim Vietnam. The enterprise value of the deal was 867
million Swiss francs ($890.7 million), on a 100 percent basis,
the Swiss-French group said in a statement.
** Indonesian ride-hailing service Go-Jek has raised fresh
funding of more than $550 million from KKR, Warburg Pincus and
other investors, giving it more ammunition in the battle for
market share in the country of 250 million people.
** German automotive supplier ZF offered 4.4 billion crowns
($515 million) in cash for Swedish brake systems group Haldex on
Thursday, topping an earlier bid by SAF-Holland.
** State-owned lender Banco do Brasil SA is in
talks to hire JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on a potential sale
of the Brazilian bank's stake in Argentina's Banco Patagonia SA
, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
** German chemotherapy compound maker Zytoservice has
attracted offers in a second bidding round from several buyout
groups, people familiar with the situation said. Private equity
firms including IK - the former owner of Zytoservice peer GHD -
and PAI have submitted bids valuing Hamburg-based Zytoservice at
roughly 250 million euros ($278 million), they added.
** A Chinese group led by drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
Holding Co Ltd and private equity firm Primavera
Capital has agreed to buy Australian vitamins maker Vitaco
Holdings for A$313.7 million ($239 million).
** France's oil giant Total has invited chemicals
Sinochem and a few private equity firms to prepare
final offers for German surface finishing and metal plating
company Atotech, people close to the matter said.
** Record output in Australia's largest grain producing
state will likely delay efforts to revive a stalled bid for the
country's biggest wheat exporter, Cooperative Bulk Handling Ltd
(CBH), until early 2017, two sources familiar with the deal
said.
** Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said it had
ended discussions with a Pakistan investor interested in buying
Omantel's shares in Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd.
** Irving Oil said on Wednesday it agreed to buy Ireland's
only refinery from Phillips 66, scooping it up at a
discount in a deal that will extend the Canadian company's reach
across the Atlantic.
** Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) plans to buy one
of London's oldest institutions, the Baltic Exchange where
shipping rates are published, and urged shareholders on Thursday
to support a deal.
** Anheuser Busch InBev managers will take all but
one of 19 key positions following the brewer's $100 billion-plus
takeover of rival SABMiller, according to details of the
transaction announced on Thursday.
** French drugmaker Sanofi secured EU antitrust
approval on Thursday for its proposed buy of German peer
Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer health business after agreeing
to divest businesses from both companies in nine EU countries.
** S&P Global Platts, a provider of information and
benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, has
signed an agreement to acquire global energy market analysis
firm PIRA Energy Group, it said in a statement Thursday.
($1 = 6.64 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 1.31 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.90 euros)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)