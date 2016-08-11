(Adds RBS, Aditya Birla Group, and others; updates Steinhoff)

Aug 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** South African retailer Steinhoff raised its agreed offer for Britain's Poundland to 610 million pounds ($790 million) and said the revised terms were final, challenging investor Elliott Capital to back the deal or risk its collapse.

** Australia blocked the A$10 billion ($7.7 billion) sale of its biggest energy grid to State Grid Corp of China and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings citing security concerns, in a blow to the country's privatisation plan.

** Time Warner Inc's Turner Networks has agreed to acquire a stake in U.S. digital publisher Refinery29 in a $45 million funding round with other investors to expand its audience of millennial women, the companies said.

** German carbon specialist SGL Group said it had decided to sell its graphite electrode unit and aimed for a deal by the end of the year.

** Royal Bank of Scotland has put its portfolio of Turkish shipping loans up for sale, in the latest move by the state-backed bank to exit this troubled sector and cut overall losses through asset sales, two sources told Reuters.

** Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group plans to merge its subsidiaries Grasim Industries Ltd and Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd through a stock swap and spin off its financial services business.

** Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial will continue to aggressively pursue acquisitions through the remainder of 2016, potentially expanding further in Asia, Chief Executive Dean Connor said on Thursday.

** The European Central Bank and German banking watchdog Bafin have given a green light to China's Fosun International for its planned takeover of German private bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser, two sources familiar with the situation said.

** Oil transportation company Gibson Energy Inc said it had rejected a takeover offer from a foreign buyer, calling it inadequate.

** Britain's vote to leave the European Union does not change the likelihood of Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel Ltd merging their steel operations, Thyssenkrupp's finance chief said.

** German consumer goods group Henkel expects North American Sun Products to add 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion) to group sales, following June's acquisition of the laundry detergent maker.

** Poland's fourth-biggest power group Energa said rival Enea and other companies were interested in joining Energa's project to build a 1 gigawatt (GW) coal-fueled power plant in Ostroleka.

** CJ Corp, the holding company of food-to-logistics CJ Group, and retailer SK Networks said they submitted separate non-binding bids to acquire South Korean home appliance rental company Tongyang Magic Inc.

** Spain's Banco Popular is considering putting its U.S. unit TotalBank up for sale, Cinco Dias newspaper reported, as the lender looks to cut costs and clean up a balance sheet weighed down by soured property loans. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)