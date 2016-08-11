UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds RBS, Aditya Birla Group, and others; updates Steinhoff)
Aug 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** South African retailer Steinhoff raised its agreed offer for Britain's Poundland to 610 million pounds ($790 million) and said the revised terms were final, challenging investor Elliott Capital to back the deal or risk its collapse.
** Australia blocked the A$10 billion ($7.7 billion) sale of its biggest energy grid to State Grid Corp of China and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings citing security concerns, in a blow to the country's privatisation plan.
** Time Warner Inc's Turner Networks has agreed to acquire a stake in U.S. digital publisher Refinery29 in a $45 million funding round with other investors to expand its audience of millennial women, the companies said.
** German carbon specialist SGL Group said it had decided to sell its graphite electrode unit and aimed for a deal by the end of the year.
** Royal Bank of Scotland has put its portfolio of Turkish shipping loans up for sale, in the latest move by the state-backed bank to exit this troubled sector and cut overall losses through asset sales, two sources told Reuters.
** Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group plans to merge its subsidiaries Grasim Industries Ltd and Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd through a stock swap and spin off its financial services business.
** Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial will continue to aggressively pursue acquisitions through the remainder of 2016, potentially expanding further in Asia, Chief Executive Dean Connor said on Thursday.
** The European Central Bank and German banking watchdog Bafin have given a green light to China's Fosun International for its planned takeover of German private bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser, two sources familiar with the situation said.
** Oil transportation company Gibson Energy Inc said it had rejected a takeover offer from a foreign buyer, calling it inadequate.
** Britain's vote to leave the European Union does not change the likelihood of Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel Ltd merging their steel operations, Thyssenkrupp's finance chief said.
** German consumer goods group Henkel expects North American Sun Products to add 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion) to group sales, following June's acquisition of the laundry detergent maker.
** Poland's fourth-biggest power group Energa said rival Enea and other companies were interested in joining Energa's project to build a 1 gigawatt (GW) coal-fueled power plant in Ostroleka.
** CJ Corp, the holding company of food-to-logistics CJ Group, and retailer SK Networks said they submitted separate non-binding bids to acquire South Korean home appliance rental company Tongyang Magic Inc.
** Spain's Banco Popular is considering putting its U.S. unit TotalBank up for sale, Cinco Dias newspaper reported, as the lender looks to cut costs and clean up a balance sheet weighed down by soured property loans. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources