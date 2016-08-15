(Adds AIG, Evergrande, SolarCity, Bridgestone and Beloxxi Industries)

Aug 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc said it would buy Post Properties Inc for about $3.88 billion to create the largest publicly traded multifamily apartment real estate investment trust by units.

** American International Group Inc is nearing a deal to sell its mortgage-guaranty unit to Arch Capital Group Ltd for about $3.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firm TPG Capital said it would buy broadband services providers RCN Telecom Services LLC and Grande Communications Networks LLC for $2.25 billion.

** U.S. water technology company Xylem Inc said it would buy Sensus USA Inc, a provider of advanced metering technologies to utilities, for around $1.7 billion in cash.

** China Evergrande Group has raised its stake in larger rival China Vanke Co Ltd to 6.82 percent, becoming Vanke's third largest shareholder, the latest move in an acquisition spree by the property development company.

** China's Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd has acquired a 100 percent stake in German aviation equipment manufacturer Broetje-Automation GmbH (BAW) for HK$1.7 billion ($219.2 million), the company announced on Sunday.

** Swiss specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical ingredients company Lonza Group AG has announced a deal worth up to $300 million to buy InterHealth Nutraceuticals Inc, a developer and manufacturer of nutritional ingredients used in dietary supplements.

** Private-equity firm KKR & Co may bid for television distributor Entertainment One Ltd after the owner of the preschool cartoon character "Peppa Pig" rejected an offer from UK broadcaster ITV Plc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

** Bahrain-based private equity investor Investcorp BSC said it had acquired Nebulas Solutions, a British cybersecurity services firm.

** A large SolarCity Corp hedge fund investor cut most of its stake in the solar panel installer during the second quarter, quarterly filings show, the period when the company received a buyout offer from Tesla Motors Inc.

** Tire and rubber manufacturer Bridgestone Corp has signed a four-year deal to help fund the International Olympic Committee's new television channel, becoming the first company to do so, the firm and the IOC said.

** A group of private equity investors led by rock star Bob Geldof have acquired a minority stake in Nigerian biscuit maker Beloxxi Industries Ltd for $80 million to help the company expand.

** Dubai Financial Group sold its 11.8 percent stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes Holding SAE to France's Natixis SA under a debt restructuring deal, its parent company said on Sunday.

** British bookmaker William Hill Plc said it had rejected a revised takeover proposal from rivals 888 Holdings Plc and Rank Group Plc, saying it continues to see no merit in engaging with the consortium. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)