Aug 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Blackstone Group LP has offered a financing plan to help debt-laden U.S. supply chain management company JDA Software Group Inc, giving it an alternative option to selling itself to Honeywell International Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc and German peer Linde AG said they were in early-stage talks about a merger to create a market leader with a value of more than $60 billion, sending their shares higher.

** Concho Resources Inc said on Monday it would acquire about 40,000 net acres in the core of Midland Basin in Texas for about $1.63 billion from privately held Reliance Energy.

** Cintas Corp, which sells and leases uniforms, said it would buy smaller rival G&K Services Inc for about $2.2 billion, including debt, to strengthen its presence in the United States and Canada.

** Blackstone has pulled out of a potential $700 million investment in the Taipei 101 tower operator after the Taiwanese group declined to disclose certain financial details, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it has increased its stake in Apple Inc by 55 percent, boosting its bet on the iPhone and iPod maker even as prominent investors like George Soros and Carl Icahn shed theirs.

** South Korea's Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd and CJ Corp are among suitors reaching a second round of bidding for home appliance firm Tongyang Magic, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Private equity consortium NH-Glenwood plans to sell Tongyang Magic in a deal that could be worth around 500 billion won ($456 million), local media reported.

** Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has postponed the privatisation of mid-sized oil producer Bashneft, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday, a decision she said was approved by President Vladimir Putin.

** The Brazilian government has rescheduled an auction to sell state-controlled Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA as potential bidders failed to present some requirements within a deadline, signaling feeble interest for the ailing power distributor.

** Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA will announce the sale of a tinplate can producing unit, a person briefed on the situation said, as part of a broader effort to build up funds and cut debt at Brazil's No. 2 listed flat steelmaker.

** South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's biggest smartphone maker, said it bought U.S. cloud services firm Joyent Inc in June for 185.3 billion won ($169.92 million).

** Univision Holdings Inc has offered to acquire Gawker Media LLC, challenging a $90 million stalking horse bid from media company Ziff Davis LLC in the auction for the U.S. internet publisher, people familiar with the matter said.

** The parent company of Metal Bulletin, which specialises in providing benchmark metals prices, has bought online news provider FastMarkets for 13 million pounds ($16.9 million).

** Unilever Plc plans to buy Sweden's Blueair, stepping into the air purification business, the company said.

** Carl Icahn, the octogenarian investor whose stock investments still create a buzz on Wall Street nearly 50 years after he first got into the business, made a new bet on Allergan Plc and slashed his holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc , a new filing shows.

** ValueAct Capital Management LP took a 1.98 percent stake in Morgan Stanley, regulatory filings showed on Monday.

** Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC is among two investors who have bought a 71 percent stake in Denver-based Yes Communities Inc, an owner of manufactured housing estates in the United States, the U.S. firm said.

** Private equity-backed oil and gas venture Siccar Point Energy announced its first North Sea investment on Tuesday and said it planned to do more deals over the next year as cash-rich firms step up activity after a two-year rout in the sector. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)