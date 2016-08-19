(Adds Monster Worldwide, Mediaset and IG BCE)
Aug 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric
Co said on Thursday it would buy pump manufacturer
Pentair Plc's valves and controls business for $3.15
billion in cash, as it expand its core businesses.
** Italian broadcaster Mediaset said it had asked a
Milan court to enforce the agreed sale of its pay-TV arm to
French media company Vivendi.
** Monster Worldwide shareholder MediaNews said it
will oppose global staffing firm Randstad's $429
million bid for the U.S. job-posting site.
** German chemicals and mining workers union IG BCE and
utility RWE have agreed an annual one percent pay rise
covering the next two years for about 11,000 workers in Germany,
a spokesman for IG BCE said.
** TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for
the oil and gas industry, is considering a secondary share issue
and asset sale to cut debt, it said.
** Toshiba Medical Systems, a medical equipment company that
is being bought by Canon Inc, joined a race to buy a
subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
** Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison officially rejected
bids by two Chinese companies in the A$10 billion ($7.67
billion) sale of the country's biggest energy grid, Ausgrid,
after they failed to overcome security concerns.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)