(Adds Aberdeen Asset Management)

Aug 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Aberdeen Asset Management said on Tuesday it was pleased a court had ruled SABMiller shareholders can be treated as two separate groups when they vote on a takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev, and still plan to reject the deal.

** ConocoPhillips' plan to sell its stake in an oil find off Senegal to Woodside Petroleum hit a speed-bump on Tuesday as a junior partner attempted to buy time to pre-empt the deal at the same time it announced an increase in the size of the field.

** Three Canadian pension funds agreed to sell their stakes in Canada's biggest stock exchange operator TMX Group Ltd for a combined value of about C$312 million.

** Space Communication Ltd, which operates the Amos communications satellites, is in advanced talks to be acquired by an international company for an expected $285 million, the Israeli company said.

** Singaporean rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd said it had agreed to buy the 15 percent of PPL Shipyard Pte Ltd it did not already own for about $115 million from PPL Holdings Pte Ltd and E-Interface Holdings Ltd.

** China National Building Materials Group Corp (CNBM) will take over smaller rival China National Materials Corp (Sinoma), after an agreement between the two companies was approved by the government, the country's state assets regulator said.

** Chinese state-run grain trader Cofco Corp said on Tuesday it will buy the remaining stake it does not already own in Dutch firm Nidera, the latest move to expand its global footprint.

** Cinven Ltd said on Monday it agreed to acquire BioClinica Inc from two other buyout firms, Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, in a deal that sources said values the U.S. clinical trials company at around $1.4 billion, including debt.

** The chief executive of Poland's biggest insurer, PZU , is flying to Milan for talks on buying Bank Pekao SA , Poland's second-largest bank, from its owner, the Italian bank UniCredit.

** Indonesia's Pertamina plans to invest around $1.5 billion in the Mahakam gas block in 2017, the chief executive of the state-owned energy company said on Tuesday.

** India's No. 3 mobile phone carrier, Idea Cellular Ltd , strongly denied a news report on Tuesday that it was in exploratory talks about a merger with larger rival Vodafone India.

** Cobalt International Energy Inc said the proposed $1.75 billion sale of a 40 percent stake in two offshore oil blocks in Angola to the state oil company was terminated as it did not get the necessary approvals from the country's government. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)