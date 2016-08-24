UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds Murray and Roberts, Performance Sports Group, PharMerica, Handelsbanken, Orange)
Aug 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** The former chairman of Performance Sports Group Ltd , Graeme Roustan, told Reuters he has hired investment banks Jefferies Group LLC and Canaccord Genuity to explore a possible bid for the troubled maker of hockey gear.
** Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to sell its small molecule antibiotics business to Pfizer Inc in a deal that could be valued at more than $1.5 billion.
** Oil and gas producer PDC Energy Inc said it would buy two privately held companies for about $1.5 billion to add acreage in the Delaware Basin in Texas.
** French state-controlled utility EDF and the French government have agreed on a 400 million euro ($450 million) compensation package for the closure of EDF's Fessenheim nuclear plant, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
** Beijing Xinwei Technology Group has agreed to buy Israeli satellite operator Space Communication for $285 million, the companies said on Wednesday.
** Chinese private equity investor CDH Investments is selling up to $916 million of its shares in WH Group, the world's largest pork company, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a deal marketing termsheet.
** PharMerica Corp, a U.S. pharmacy manager for long-term care facilities, is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
** The partners of Emerging Sovereign Group LLC (ESG) have agreed to buy back the majority stake in the emerging markets-focused hedge fund manager that was acquired by Carlyle Group LP in 2011, Carlyle said on Wednesday.
** Japan's Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday its shareholders, including advertising agency Dentsu Inc, will sell up to 267 billion yen ($2.67 billion) worth of its shares in Japan and overseas to diversify its shareholder base.
** French telecoms operator Orange denied on Wednesday having reached a deal with Vivendi that would include taking stakes in the media giant's pay-TV Canal Plus and in Telecom Italia, following an online report by French magazine Challenges.
** Chinese state-backed firms are frontrunners to buy a $1.5 billion controlling stake in Pakistani utility K-Electric, sources said, as they bet the benefits of a Beijing-led economic corridor will trump the risks of investing in Pakistan.
** Glencore Plc has agreed to sell all the gold and a 30 percent stake in its Ernest Henry copper mine in Australia to Evolution Mining for A$880 million ($670 million), advancing the Swiss giant's effort to pay down debt.
** Australian retailer Metcash Ltd said it would buy the Home Timber & Hardware group, owned by Woolworths Ltd , for A$165 million ($125.48 million) in cash.
** Oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE may reduce its stake in a proposed $5.5 billion refinery project in Indonesia, the country's energy minister said on Wednesday.
** Cia Energética de São Paulo SA said on Tuesday that a council overseeing privatizations has recommended the state of São Paulo sell a controlling stake in the Brazilian electricity generator.
** Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its Fortaleza, Brasil-based tinmaker, Cia Metalic do Nordeste SA, to Poland's Can-Pack SA for $98 million.
** Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk is buying $65 million of bonds from SolarCity Corp in the latest debt offering by the solar panel company that Tesla plans to acquire for $2.6 billion, according to a filing on Tuesday.
** South African engineering and construction group Murray and Roberts (M&R) said on Wednesday it was in talks to sell its infrastructure and building business as part of its drive to focus on projects for the global natural resources sector.
** Swedish bank Handelsbanken said on Wednesday it planned to sell its 29.4 million shares in its parent Industrivarden to institutional investors.
** India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd said it would partner Bain Capital to invest in distressed assets, becoming the latest entrant in the space as the nation's banks are on a drive to clean up $120 billion of sour debt. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources