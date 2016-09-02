Sept 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is in talks with buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC to sell its software division, hoping it can fetch between $8 billion and $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firms Carlyle Group and TPG Capital have teamed up with two separate Chinese state companies to bid for McDonald's outlets in China and Hong Kong in a deal worth between $2 billion and $3 billion, four people familiar with the matter said.

** KFC and Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands Inc said Chinese investment firm Primavera Capital and an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will buy a stake in Yum China for $460 million as Yum prepares to spin off the business.

** A Delaware judge on Friday granted a motion to expedite Alere Inc's lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories, which seeks to ensure that Abbott lives up to the terms of its $5.8 billion takeover of the diagnostics company, representatives for Alere said.

** Alcoa Inc and Alumina Ltd have settled a dispute and agreed to reshape their joint venture, removing an obstacle to Alcoa's plan to split into two companies and making its Australian partner a more attractive takeover target.

** Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc are more likely to win approval for a potential merger in Canada than the United States, but U.S. rejection of the deal would scuttle it globally, competition lawyers said.

** China's commerce ministry will launch an anti-monopoly probe into Comcast Corp's planned purchase of DreamWorks Animation after receiving unspecified complaints that the U.S. media deal could hurt competition in the Chinese market.

Separately, the ministry is investigating the planned acquisition by ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing of U.S. rival Uber Technologies Inc's China unit over anti-monopoly concerns, the ministry's spokesman said.

** State Grid Corp of China signed the final terms of the purchase of a 23 percent stake in Brazilian power holding company CPFL Energia SA from conglomerate Camargo Correa SA, CPFL said in a filing on Friday.

** The owners of Latvia's gas utility Latvijas Gaze approved on Friday a spin-off of its gas transportation and storage assets, ahead of market liberalization next year, the company said at a shareholders' meeting.

** South Korea apparel and retail firm E-Land Group is selling a youth clothing brand to China's V-Grass Fashion Co Ltd for nearly $900 million, cashing in on a boom in Korean fashion and cosmetics China to raise funds to cut debt.

** Nexstar Broadcast Group has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Media General Corp on condition that it sell seven television stations, the Justice Department said on Friday.

** A consortium comprising companies and liquidators prevailed in a bankruptcy auction for U.S. teen retailer Aeropostale Inc with a $243.3 million bid, potentially saving 229 of its stores, Aeropostale said on Thursday.

** New Zealand resins and coating firm Nuplex Industries Ltd said European Union antitrust officials cleared Allnex Belgium SA/NV's takeover bid for Nuplex, taking the NZ$1.05 billion ($765 million) deal over the final regulatory hurdle.

** At least eight large oil companies will participate in Mexico's tender to partner with state oil company Pemex to develop the deep-water Trion field in the Gulf of Mexico, two sources from the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) said.

** South Korea's Hanwha Life Insurance said it is considering buying a stake in Woori Bank, adding that nothing has been decided.

** Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd said it will buy a plastic container manufacturing business from U.S.-based Sonoco Products Co for $280 million.

** Crop Production Services (CPS), a farm retail subsidiary of fertilizer producer Agrium Inc, has agreed to sell four Alberta stores to resolve competition concerns around its proposed purchase of smaller rival Andrukow Group Solutions, Canada's antitrust regulator said on Thursday.