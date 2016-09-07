Sept 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, China's
third-largest property developer by sales, has signed a
preliminary agreement to invest up to $2.7 billion in the
British city of Birmingham, Chinese state media Xinhua reported.
** Thai motorcycle lessor Group Lease PCL plans to
buy 71.9 percent of BG Microfinance Myanmar from Sri Lanka's
Commercial Credit and Finance PLC for an unspecified
amount, to take advantage of rising microfinance demand in
Southeast Asia.
** Finnish investment holding company Sampo OYJ
announced a mandatory public cash offer for all shares in its
Danish peer Topdanmark A/S in which its ownership had
surpassed a 33 percent limit.
** The Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining company
Gecamines said it has submitted an offer to buy Freeport McMoRan
Inc's majority stake in the Tenke copper project.
** A top-30 investor in German chemicals and crop pesticides
firm Bayer AG said revised terms aimed at securing a
deal to buy U.S. rival Monsanto Co were far too
generous.
** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company AB said
it had sold its stake in Tajik operator Tcell, part of its move
towards a full exit from Central Asian markets.
** Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk will
sell its entire 82.88 percent stake in vegetable processor China
Minzhong Food Corp Ltd to an investment vehicle
controlled by the Indonesian firm's top executive for S$651.9
million ($484.1 million).
** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has agreed
to sell its Polymershapes unit to U.S. investment firm
Blackfriars Corp, SABIC said without giving a value for the
deal.
** Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co has postponed
its acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK shares as
regulatory approval is taking longer than expected - a delay
that comes amid uncertain prospects for the deal due to a spat
with the Idemitsu founding family.
** KKR & Co LP and HKBN Ltd have placed
final bids for the Hong Kong telecom arm of Wharf Holdings Ltd
, in a deal likely to fetch $1 billion to $1.2 billion,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Activist investor William Ackman's hedge fund took a 9.9
percent stake in fast-casual Mexican food chain Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc, buying in after the once high-flying company
was battered by food-safety issues.
** Vietnam aims to privatize its $3 billion Dung Quat oil
refinery by June 2017, with energy firms from Russia, Thailand
and Kuwait expressing interest in taking a strategic stake, the
head of the refinery's operator said.
