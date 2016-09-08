Sept 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Glencore Plc and Australia's Origin Energy Ltd have put their hydropower business Energia Austral in Chile on the block, with Standard Chartered advising on the sale, two people familiar with the process said.

** Italian post office Poste Italiane SpA, which derives the bulk of its revenue from the financial services, is looking at UniCredit's asset gatherer Pioneer, a source close to the matter said.

** Britain's Micro Focus International Plc approached Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in February about an $8.8 billion deal and was not put off by the market chaos thrown up by the vote to leave the European Union, the company said.

** Mexican fund Finaccess Capital raised its offer price for shares in Poland's Amrest Holdings SE in a public bid aimed at taking over the operator of Pizza Hut and Burger King outlets in eastern Europe, the brokerage arranging the transaction said.