Sept 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Agricultural product manufacturer Monsanto's board is set to meet on Tuesday to decide whether to approve a sale to Germany's Bayer for more than $65 billion after concluding more than four months of negotiations, people familiar with the matter said.

** Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it agreed to buy deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets of Freeport McMoRan Inc's oil and gas unit for $2 billion.

** South Korean power utility KEPCO is in talks with Japan's Toshiba and France's Engie about buying a stake in the Toshiba-Engie British nuclear joint venture NuGen, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

** French drugmaker Sanofi and Verily, the life sciences unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc, on Monday said they would invest about $500 million in a joint venture combining devices with services to improve diabetes care, an example of growing ties between the pharma and tech sectors.

** Santander will buy Citigroup's retail operations in Argentina, a local newspaper reported late on Monday, citing market sources.

** Toronto-Dominion Bank's capital markets division said it plans to acquire Albert Fried & Co, a New York-based broker-dealer, to expand its presence in the U.S. prime brokerage sector.

** Snack foods company B&G Foods Inc is in talks to acquire ACH Food Companies Inc, the producer of Mazola cooking oil, from food supplier and retailer Associated British Foods Plc, according to people familiar with the situation.

** Swiss power and automation group ABB spinning off its Power Grids division as a separate business with its own share market listing would increase the value of investors' holdings by more than 60 percent, activist shareholder Cevian Capital said on Tuesday