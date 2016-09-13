Sept 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Agricultural product manufacturer Monsanto's
board is set to meet on Tuesday to decide whether to approve a
sale to Germany's Bayer for more than $65 billion
after concluding more than four months of negotiations, people
familiar with the matter said.
** Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it agreed to buy
deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets of Freeport McMoRan Inc's
oil and gas unit for $2 billion.
** South Korean power utility KEPCO is in talks
with Japan's Toshiba and France's Engie about buying a stake in
the Toshiba-Engie British nuclear joint venture NuGen, a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.
** French drugmaker Sanofi and Verily, the life
sciences unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc, on Monday
said they would invest about $500 million in a joint venture
combining devices with services to improve diabetes care, an
example of growing ties between the pharma and tech
sectors.
** Santander will buy Citigroup's retail operations in
Argentina, a local newspaper reported late on Monday, citing
market sources.
** Toronto-Dominion Bank's capital markets division
said it plans to acquire Albert Fried & Co, a New York-based
broker-dealer, to expand its presence in the U.S. prime
brokerage sector.
** Snack foods company B&G Foods Inc is in talks to
acquire ACH Food Companies Inc, the producer of Mazola cooking
oil, from food supplier and retailer Associated British Foods
Plc, according to people familiar with the situation.
** Swiss power and automation group ABB spinning
off its Power Grids division as a separate business with its own
share market listing would increase the value of investors'
holdings by more than 60 percent, activist shareholder Cevian
Capital said on Tuesday
