Sept 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Johnson & Johnson said it would buy Abbott
Laboratories' eye care business for about $4.33 billion
in cash.
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it would buy
Ascot, American International Group's Lloyd's of London
platform, in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, as it pushes
to expand its global presence.
** Infor Inc, a business software company which could be
valued at more than $9 billion including debt, is working with
Morgan Stanley to handle approaches from buyout firms
interested in acquiring a stake, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Canada's Agrium Inc will woo reluctant
shareholders next week in Toronto to support its proposed merger
with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, and the company
will also seek to appease concerns that it has little to gain by
marrying its fertilizer rival.
** Drug maker Depomed Inc is preparing to put
itself up for sale, following calls from activist investor
Starboard Value LP to explore such a move, just a year after it
fought off a hostile acquisition bid, people familiar with the
matter said.
** Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp will
launch a tender offer to buy a majority stake in convenience
operator Lawson Inc for about 144 billion yen ($1.4
billion), the companies said.
** Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner
of life insurance funds closed to new customers, said it was in
advanced talks to buy Deutsche Bank AG's British
insurance business, Abbey Life Assurance.
** UK airport services and logistics group John Menzies
agreed to buy peer BBA Aviation's ground
handling and fuelling operations in a deal worth $202 million,
taking a major step in consolidating a fragmented
industry.
** Germany's Knorr-Bremse has raised its offer
for rival Swedish brake systems maker Haldex to 5.53
billion Swedish crowns ($652 million), aiming to trump the
improved offer made on Wednesday by ZF Friedrichshafen.
** Britain's SVG Capital rejected a hostile bid by
U.S. rival HarbourVest, saying the $1.35 billion offer
undervalued the listed private equity firm and that it was in
talks with other potential suitors.
** Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Tbk is close to
acquiring ConocoPhillips' entire 40 percent interest in
an oil and gas production sharing block that the U.S. firm
operates in the Natuna Sea, three people familiar with the
matter said.
** Galp Energia's main shareholder, Amorim
Energia, sold a 5 percent stake in the fuel and oil company at a
5 percent discount to Thursday's price for 484.7 million euros.
** Polish state-run power companies PGE and Energa
as well as a district heating subsidiary of oil and
gas firm PGNiG are working on a joint offer to buy
French power group EDF's local heating business, Puls
Biznesu newspaper said.
