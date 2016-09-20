Sept 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
** New Zealand approved the sale of a 50 percent stake in
the country's largest meat processor Silver Fern Farms to a unit
of China's Bright Food Group, enhancing the South
Island-based company's access into the Chinese market.
** German drugmaker Bayer said its two
best-selling drugs had a higher annual peak sales potential than
previously targeted, after the agreed $66 billion takeover of
Monsanto stirred criticism it might neglect its
pharmaceuticals business.
** China's Baosteel Iron and Steel will acquire
its smaller debt-laden rival, Wuhan Iron and Steel,
in a deal that will create one of the world's largest steel
producers.
** Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank has sold its real estate
financing unit, RNHB Bank, to CarVal Investors and Vesting
Finance, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported.
** Grab, the biggest rival to ride-sharing service Uber
Technologies Inc in Southeast Asia, has raised $750
million in a funding round, turning up the heat on the U.S. firm
now seeking to expand in the region after exiting China.
** Lufthansa's maintenance unit and MTU Aero
Engines AG are looking into the possibility of
setting up a joint company to provide maintenance, repair and
overhaul of aircraft engines.
** Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co
announced they would buy French software development company
Sylpheo as they compete with global automakers and tech firms to
develop new services including ride hailing and car sharing.
** Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, an aircraft leasing and
maintenance company controlled by the government of Dubai, said
it had agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Jordan Aircraft
Maintenance Ltd.
(Compiled by Shalom Aarons)