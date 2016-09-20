Sept 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** New Zealand approved the sale of a 50 percent stake in the country's largest meat processor Silver Fern Farms to a unit of China's Bright Food Group, enhancing the South Island-based company's access into the Chinese market.

** German drugmaker Bayer said its two best-selling drugs had a higher annual peak sales potential than previously targeted, after the agreed $66 billion takeover of Monsanto stirred criticism it might neglect its pharmaceuticals business.

** China's Baosteel Iron and Steel will acquire its smaller debt-laden rival, Wuhan Iron and Steel, in a deal that will create one of the world's largest steel producers.

** Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank has sold its real estate financing unit, RNHB Bank, to CarVal Investors and Vesting Finance, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported.

** Grab, the biggest rival to ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc in Southeast Asia, has raised $750 million in a funding round, turning up the heat on the U.S. firm now seeking to expand in the region after exiting China.

** Lufthansa's maintenance unit and MTU Aero Engines AG are looking into the possibility of setting up a joint company to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft engines.

** Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co announced they would buy French software development company Sylpheo as they compete with global automakers and tech firms to develop new services including ride hailing and car sharing.

** Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, an aircraft leasing and maintenance company controlled by the government of Dubai, said it had agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Ltd. (Compiled by Shalom Aarons)