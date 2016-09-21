(Updates Banco, adds Indian Oil, Innogy, America Movil)

Sept 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** French gas and power group Engie is not considering selling its liquefied natural gas (LNG) activities but confirmed it will exit burning coal and producing oil, Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher told Reuters.

** India's biggest refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd and gas transporter Gail (India) Ltd will buy a combined 49 percent stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal being built in the eastern state of Odisha.

** Shareholders in Portugal's Banco BPI lifted a 20 percent voting right limit, clearing the way for a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank and ending months of wrangling between stakeholders.

** China's Benxi Iron and Steel Group is no longer part of an auction to sell stakes in state-owned firms to strategic investors, an official list shows, amid rumours that a long postponed merger with local rival Anshan Iron and Steel (Angang) is set to resume.

** Innogy, the renewable, networks and retail unit that German utility RWE will list next month, has doubled its stake in Heliatek, a maker of organic solar cells, becoming its largest shareholder, it said.

** America Movil SAB is interested in acquiring some or all of the operations run by struggling Brazilian rival Oi SA, the chief executive of the Mexican telecom giant said in a newspaper interview. (Compiled by Shalom Aarons)