(Updates Banco, adds Indian Oil, Innogy, America Movil)
Sept 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on
Wednesday:
** French gas and power group Engie is not
considering selling its liquefied natural gas (LNG) activities
but confirmed it will exit burning coal and producing oil, Chief
Executive Isabelle Kocher told Reuters.
** India's biggest refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd and
gas transporter Gail (India) Ltd will buy a combined
49 percent stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal being built
in the eastern state of Odisha.
** Shareholders in Portugal's Banco BPI lifted a 20 percent
voting right limit, clearing the way for a takeover bid by
Spain's Caixabank and ending months of wrangling between
stakeholders.
** China's Benxi Iron and Steel Group is no longer part of
an auction to sell stakes in state-owned firms to strategic
investors, an official list shows, amid rumours that a long
postponed merger with local rival Anshan Iron and Steel (Angang)
is set to resume.
** Innogy, the renewable, networks and retail unit that
German utility RWE will list next month, has doubled
its stake in Heliatek, a maker of organic solar cells, becoming
its largest shareholder, it said.
** America Movil SAB is interested in acquiring
some or all of the operations run by struggling Brazilian rival
Oi SA, the chief executive of the Mexican telecom
giant said in a newspaper interview.
(Compiled by Shalom Aarons)