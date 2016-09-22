(Adds Lennar, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Cinven, Golan Telecom and
easyJet)
Sept 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on
Thursday:
** Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, said it
would buy WCI Communities Inc, which makes luxury
homes, in a $643 million-deal that will combine two of the
largest homebuilders in Florida.
** A.P. Moller-Maersk is in talks to buy a
portfolio of North Sea assets from Royal Dutch Shell as
the Danish group considers adding scale to its oil and gas
business ahead of a planned spin off, banking sources said.
** Buyout group Cinven has short-listed four other
private equity groups in its auction of German residential and
technical lighting products maker SLV, people close to the
matter said.
** China's Baosteel Group will fully take over Wuhan Steel
Group to create the world's second largest
steelmaker after ArcelorMittal, as Beijing aims to
increase the concentration level of the scattered industry.
** One of two groups interested in purchasing Golan Telecom
has withdrawn its intention, Cellcom Israel, Israel's largest
mobile phone operator, said.
** British budget carrier easyJet is close to
taking a stake in German airline TUIFly in order to secure
flying rights in Europe even after Britain leaves the European
Union, German publication manager magazin reported, citing
sources.
** Rocked by low freight and oil prices, Denmark's A.P.
Moller-Maersk will split into separate transport
and energy divisions under a keenly anticipated revamp announced
on Thursday.
** EU regulators cleared Swedish utility Vattenfall's
sale of German lignite power plants and coal mines to
Czech energy group EPH and private equity group PPF Investments
in a deal that will see it divest some of the most polluting
fossil fuel.
** Property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd
said late on Wednesday that a subsidiary would buy a 17 percent
stake in smaller peer Jinke Property's enlarged
capital for 4 billion yuan ($599.75 million) in a private
placement.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)