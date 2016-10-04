UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Oct 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1145 GMT on Tuesday:
** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it planned to consolidate the operations of two of its offshore oil companies into a new entity, as part of a bigger restructuring of the OPEC member's main energy firm in the era of cheap oil.
** Japanese electronics components supplier Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd wants its enlarged battery business to help double automotive-related revenue when the years of rapid expansion in the smartphone market have passed, its chief executive said.
** Hong Kong tycoon Peter Woo's Wharf Holdings Ltd has agreed to sell its telecom business to a consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP and MBK Partners Inc for HK$9.5 billion ($1.22 billion), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
** A possible merger between Spanish state-owned banks Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) would take place in mid-2017 once an analysis of the operation is complete, Bankia's Chairman said on Tuesday.
** Britain's Royal Mail Plc said on Tuesday it acquired California-based regional parcel delivery firm Golden State Overnight Delivery Service Inc (GSO) for $90 million.
** French luxury group LVMH, owner of the Louis Vuitton brand, has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in high-tech luggage maker Rimowa for 640 million euros ($716 million), its first acquisition in Germany.
** Chinese investment company Zhejiang Rifa Holding Group has made a NZ$203 million ($148 million) bid to acquire majority control of New Zealand's Airwork Holdings Limited, sending shares in the aviation company soaring.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
