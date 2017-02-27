(Updates Cell C, Berkshire Hathaway, Adds, Milestone, U.S. FCC, Kraft Heinz)

Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.

** Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."

** Norway's competition authority said it may block Nordic telecom operator Telia Company's planned 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($276 million) acquisition of Phonero due to competition concerns in the business segment.

** U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp.

** South Africa's Cell C and its creditors have agreed a deal with Blue Label Telecoms and an unnamed investor that would reduce the mobile phone network operator's debt to 6 billion rand ($463 million), Blue Label said in a statement.

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's insistence on keeping its discipline while assessing whether to increase its $2.9 billion bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp leaves the bank's U.S. expansion plans in the balance.

** South African trading, services and distribution firm Bidvest has access to $1 billion for acquisitions, its chief executive said.

** German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.

** Shares in Assicurazioni Generali fell sharply at open on Monday after bank Intesa Sanpaolo said late on Friday it had decided not to pursue a possible tie-up with Italy's biggest insurer.

** India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp will take control of Hindustan Petroleum Corp as part of the government's plan to create an integrated public sector oil entity, the Economic Times daily reported citing top government officials.

** Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.

** German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel is opening its books to potential acquirers after coming under pressure from its largest shareholder to consider various takeover approaches.

** Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust, which has agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion), is in talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising its bid, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission does not expect to review AT&T Inc's planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, a spokesman for the agency said.

** U.S. food company Kraft Heinz is not targeting any other large deals for now after being snubbed by Unilever because valuations in the sector are too high, major shareholder Warren Buffett told CNBC news. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)