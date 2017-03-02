(Adds Generali, Toshiba Corp, PSA)
March 2 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on
Thursday:
** Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders have provisionally
agreed a deal for Halyk Bank, to take over
its bigger rival Kazkommertsbank (KKB), they
said.
** German engineering company Siemens and Spain's
Gamesa are set to win unconditional EU antitrust
approval to create the world's biggest wind turbine maker, two
people familiar with the matter said.
** Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux said
it was buying U.S. firm Grindmaster-Cecilware, a maker of coffee
machines and beverage dispensers, for $108 million in cash.
** German auto parts and tyre maker Continental
has no plans at present for any larger takeover deal but said it
could shoulder an acquisition worth over 2 billion euros ($2.11
billion).
** Aurubis AG, Europe's biggest copper smelter,
plans a new corporate strategy involving expansion into
production of other non-ferrous metals alongside its traditional
copper business, new CEO Juergen Schachler said.
** Spain's carmaking plants were "well-placed" in the
takeover talks between PSA Group and General Motors'
European arm, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said after
speaking to a senior executive at PSA.
** Park Square Capital and SMBC are setting up a new euro 3
billion direct lending fund which will be a joint venture
between the two firms, banking sources said.
** German consumer products group Henkel has
made a binding offer to buy Darex Packaging Technologies from
GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion.
** BPER Banca said it had agreed to buy small
lender Nuova Carife for 1 euro, helping Italy solve one of its
banking headaches by selling the last one of four small lenders
it rescued from bankruptcy in November 2015.
** Italy's biggest insurer Generali has hired BNP
Paribas to sell its Dutch business as part of a plan to cut
costs in weaker markets and boost profits, sources told
Reuters.
** Japanese group Toshiba Corp is preparing a
potential $2 billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr,
hoping to rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S.
nuclear unit last month, three people familiar with the matter
said.
** PSA Group and General Motors hope to
announce the French carmaker's acquisition of Opel within days
after narrowing differences on pension liabilities at GM's
European division and other issues, sources told Reuters.
