(Updates Adds Opimus, Hudson's Bay, Carter Validus, Shawbrook,
PSA Group,Deutsche Boerse)
March 3 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Nestle and Coca-Cola Co have agreed to
end their Nestea iced tea joint venture after 16 years and
pursue separate strategies in the fast-changing bottled drinks
market.
** NBCUniversal, a unit of Comcast Corp, invested
$500 million in Snap Inc as part of its IPO as part of
a strategic investment and partnership, NBCUniversal Chief
Executive Steve Burke said.
** The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South
Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of
platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining, Sibanye said.
** Bidco Africa, a maker of soap and edible oils, is
investing $200 million in a new plant and acquisitions over the
next five years and it aims to raise its annual revenue in Kenya
to $1 billion, its chief executive said.
** India's Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd has raised $200 million
from China's Alibaba Group Holding and venture capital
fund SAIF Partners to expand its online retail business in a
market dominated by homegrown Flipkart and U.S. tech giant
Amazon.
** India's Tata Sons will split a dispute settlement payment
of $1.18 billion owed to NTT DoCoMo over the Japanese
firm's exit from a telecoms joint venture, leaving it with about
two-thirds of the amount to invest in India, a source said.
** Graphitecorp is hoping its expansion into the
lucrative lithium battery industry will be a new chapter for the
Australian-listed firm, transforming itself from a raw mineral
supplier to an anode manufacturer, its managing director told
Reuters.
** Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and
Resona Holdings Inc said they have agreed to combine
their regional banks in the face of tough market conditions that
are widely expected to worsen.
** Germany's Thyssenkrupp has looked at the option
of splitting its European steel business into a separate company
that could be floated if a merger with Tata Steel
assets fails, German weekly WirtschftsWoche
reported.
** Japan's Toshiba Corp is preparing a potential $2
billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping to
rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit
last month, three people familiar with the matter said.
** Real estate firm Carmila, controlled by French retailer
Carrefour, aims to achieve a stock market listing
through a merger with Cardety, another property firm
linked to Carrefour, both companies said.
** Avianca Holdings SA top shareholder, German
Efromovich, said on Thursday that a deal between Avianca and
United Continental Holdings Inc "will happen," despite a
lawsuit aimed at blocking the deal filed by the airline's No. 2
shareholder this week.
** Hungarian businessman Lorinc Meszaros, an ally of Prime
Minister Viktor Orban, has acquired stakes in Opimus,
which owns the publisher of several of the country's main
newspapers, a stock exchange filing showed.
** Canada's Hudson's Bay Co, owner of the Lord &
Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue retail chains, has yet to line up
equity financing for a bid for Macy's Inc, over a month
after approaching its U.S. peer, people familiar with the matter
said.
** Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT Inc, a nontraded
U.S. real estate investment trust focused on data centers and
medical properties, is exploring a sale that could value it at
more than $3.5 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said it has
received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the
lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth
825 million pounds ($1 billion).
** The Chinese investors due to buy Italian storied soccer
club AC Milan said that they remained committed to the deal and
that the delays in the closing were out of their control.
** French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement
with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's
loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board
for the deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Germany's energy exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse
AG is to purchase all shares in sector peer Nodal,
based in Virginia, United States, Deutsche Boerse said.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)