March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Two pairs of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

** Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fourth-biggest software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.

** Tata Steel Ltd is still in talks with Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG about a potential merger of their European steel assets, the Indian company said.

** Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.

** France's PSA Group plans to buy Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), creating a new European car company to challenge market leader Volkswagen.

** Austrian energy group OMV has agreed to buy about a quarter in one of Russia's largest gas fields for 1.75 billion euros ($1.85 billion), a major expansion push that gives previous owner Uniper a badly needed cash injection.

** Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.

** Investment managers Standard Life and Aberdeen agreed an 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger that should save 200 million pounds a year in costs, pressuring rivals to follow suit as industry margins sag.

** Austrian energy group OMV said on Friday it agreed to sell its Turkish fuel supply and distribution unit Petrol Ofisi to Vitol Investment Partnership, managed by the Swiss-based commodities firm Vitol, for 1.37 billion euros ($1.45 billion).

** CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Canada's Cameco Corp, the world's second-biggest uranium producer, is exploring the sale of its U.S. production facilities, its chief executive said on Monday, as a six-year slump in the industry drags on. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)