** French waste and water group Suez has boosted
its industrial water treatment business with the 3.2 billion
euros ($3.4 billion) acquisition of GE Water from General
Electric.
** Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV is exploring a
sale or merger with a peer, and is in talks with companies
including U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG Industries Inc,
people familiar with the matter said.
** South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources
will sell its 44 percent stake in Tronox to focus on
its core activities and fund capital commitments, the company
said.
** Canada's two largest pension funds have bought a stake of
about 1.5 percent in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank for
about 22.55 billion rupees ($338 million) from its founder and
chief executive Uday Kotak, stock exchange data showed.
** French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire
advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by
the end of March, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction
process which is set to start after the summer.
** PepsiCo Inc has bid to acquire Brazilian dairy
company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, according to
reports published in two Brazilian newspapers.
** Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract
electronics maker, has approached South Korean chip maker SK
Hynix Inc to explore a joint bid for Toshiba Corp's
memory chip unit, the Nikkei reported, citing sources.
** Italian utility Enel denied a press report
regarding the possible sale to investment funds of its
controlling stake in Spanish unit Endesa.
** A partnership of U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels
Midland Co and Saudi foods group Almarai is
among potential bidders for Saudi Grains Organization's milling
operations, the kingdom's sole supplier, sources aware of the
matter said.
** The sale of German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities
GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, is expected soon,
sources with knowledge of the situation said.
** French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan
to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in
Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion,
sources familiar with the deal said.
** German carmaker Volkswagen is not open to
merger talks with Italian rival Fiat Chrysler, Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller said, rebuffing an overture from FCA
CEO Sergio Marchionne.
** Japan's SoftBank is to place a roughly $8
billion stake in ARM, the British chip designer it bought last
year, into an investment fund it has created with Saudi Arabia,
the Financial Times reported.
** Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S has
approached Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, a U.S.
biotechnology company focused on serious blood disorders, to
discuss a potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter
said.
