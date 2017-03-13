Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. chip giant Intel has agreed to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $14 billion-$15 billion, according to TheMarker, an Israeli financial newspaper.
** Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
** German chemicals maker Evonik will buy Hamburg-based Dr. Straetmans GmbH, a maker of cosmetic ingredients, for just under 100 million euros ($107 million).
** Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat is considering a sale of its stake in Etisalat Nigeria after the local unit defaulted on a $1.2 billion loan payment but wants the unit's debt restructured before it starts the sale process, two sources told Reuters.
** Canada's two biggest pension funds have agreed to partner with LOGOS, a real estate logistics operator, to invest in warehouses in Singapore and Indonesia.
** Kazkommertsbank (KKB), Kazakhstan's biggest lender, will sell half of its assets to a state-run "bad bank" before its proposed takeover by Halyk Bank, the country's central bank said.
** Bahrain-based Investcorp said on Sunday Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala Development had completed a deal to acquire a 20 percent stake in the alternative investment firm's parent, Investcorp Bank.
** British homebuilder Bovis rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in talks about a possible deal, the company said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
** Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said on Friday, it would increase the cash component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Co Holdings AG by $18 per share. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.