** U.S. chip giant Intel has agreed to buy Israeli
driverless technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion,
the largest ever acquisition of an Israeli high-tech company.
** U.S. investment firm Vista Equity Partners said it would
buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion
($3.6 billion), highlighting the growing interest in companies
specializing in financial technology.
** German utility RWE reiterated that it plans to
keep a majority stake in its subsidiary Innogy over the
long term, following a report that French energy company Engie
was considering a bid.
** Verizon Communications Inc sought almost triple
the price reduction that it ultimately obtained for Yahoo Inc's
core assets following two massive cyber attacks at the
internet company, according to a Yahoo filing.
** Oil services company Wood Group has agreed to buy
rival Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7
billion), seeking rewards from the fast-growing U.S. shale
energy sector.
** German chemicals maker Evonik will buy
Hamburg-based Dr. Straetmans GmbH, a maker of cosmetic
ingredients, for just under 100 million euros ($107 million).
** German engineering company Siemens and Spain's
Gamesa have won unconditional antitrust approval from
the European Union to create the world's biggest maker of wind
turbines, the EU's competition regulator said on Monday.
** Abu Dhabi telecoms group Etisalat may sell its
stake in Etisalat Nigeria, which has defaulted on a $1.2 billion
loan, but wants the company's debt restructured before it does
so, two sources told Reuters.
** Iran has signed a $1 billion deal with private investors
to develop Mehdiabad, one of the world's largest zinc mines,
which it expects will go on stream in the next four years and
produce 800,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate per year.
** As many as 27 companies have expressed their interest in
bidding for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola
Tesla airport, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said.
** Canada's two biggest pension funds have agreed to partner
with LOGOS, a real estate logistics operator, to invest in
warehouses in Singapore and Indonesia.
** Kazkommertsbank (KKB), Kazakhstan's biggest
lender, will sell half of its assets to a state-run "bad bank"
before its proposed takeover by Halyk Bank, the
country's central bank said.
** Bahrain-based Investcorp said on Sunday Abu
Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala Development had
completed a deal to acquire a 20 percent stake in the
alternative investment firm's parent, Investcorp Bank.
** British homebuilder Bovis rejected a bid approach
from rival Galliford Try but remains in talks about a
possible deal, the company said on Sunday, adding it had also
rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
** Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings
Ltd said on Friday, it would increase the cash
component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Co Holdings
AG by $18 per share.
