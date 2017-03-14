(Adds Volkswagen, Prudential, and others; Updates Euronet
Worldwide, RWE )
March 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** U.S. electronics payments company Euronet Worldwide Inc
on Tuesday offered to buy money-transfer company
MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion,
trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the financial
services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
.
** Volkswagen left the door open to a potential
tie-up with Fiat Chrysler or another rival, as a drop in
operating profit at its biggest car brand showed the challenges
it still faces 18 months on from its emissions scandal.
** Sealed Air Corp is in exclusive talks to sell its
cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, to
private equity firm Bain Capital LLC for between $3 billion and
$4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Prudential said its UK fund management arm M&G
does not need to make acquisitions to bolster its
competitiveness, as the British insurance group reported record
profits.
** Billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Monday
with a loss of more than $3 billion as he sold his entire stake
in the struggling drug company after trying to rescue it for
some 18 months.
** Austrian hydropower producer Verbund has
scrapped plans to sell its gas turbine power plant in the
province of Styria as offers were too low and it will continuing
operating the plant.
** Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said
that it was exploring strategic alternatives, including changes
to its capital structure or a sale of the company, as it seeks
relief from its swelling debt pile.
** Canada's Hudson's Bay Co is in talks to buy U.S.
luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC,
turning its focus away from Macy's Inc, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
** U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp
, which has been under pressure from activist investor
Voce Capital to sell itself, agreed to be acquired by private
equity firm American Securities LLC in a $2.5 billion deal,
including debt.
** French gas and power group Engie is not
interested in making a bid for German energy group Innogy,
French BFM TV reported on its website, quoting a source close to
Engie.
** German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie
said on Tuesday it had started a sale process to reduce its 51.8
percent in its silicon wafers business Siltronic.
** Busch Gruppe said it had abandoned an attempt to buy its
rival pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum.
** Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will
acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corp, a U.S. provider of
data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory
compliance, the company said.
** French court rejected Altice's appeal against a
regulatory decision to block its all-stock offer for the shares
in telecoms operator SFR Group, a spokesman for SFR
said, confirming an earlier report by daily L'Agefi.
** Safran reaffirmed its interest in taking over
aircraft parts manufacturer Zodiac but said it would
incorporate "the consequences" of Zodiac's new financial
forecasts into the discussions.
** An activist hedge fund has clubbed together with other
minority shareholders to object to plans by Walt Disney
to take full control of the debt-laden Paris theme park
operator, Euro Disney, according to a letter seen by
Reuters.
** Toshiba Corp is 'actively considering' a sale
and other strategic options for U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse,
the group said, as it expanded a probe into problems there that
caused it to miss an earnings deadline for a second time.
** Verizon Communications Inc sought almost triple
the price reduction that it ultimately obtained for Yahoo Inc's
core assets following two massive cyber attacks at the
internet company, according to a Yahoo filing.
** Acquisition company Harmony Merger Corp and
privately held liquefied natural gas developer NextDecade LLC
said on Monday that they would merge in an all-stock deal valued
at about $1 billion.
** TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics
sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is
exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion,
including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Kenya's telecoms regulator said it had no plans to break
up any company in the sector, weeks after a leaked draft report
on competition it commissioned recommended that Safaricom
, the country's biggest operator, be split.
** Brazilian meatpacker and food processor JBS SA
on Monday said it reached an agreement to acquire U.S.-based ham
and bacon producer Plumrose USA for $230 million, according to a
securities filing.
** U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc
has been exploring strategic alternatives including a
potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Ligado Networks, the wireless satellite venture formerly
known as LightSquared Inc that emerged from bankruptcy in 2015,
is working with financial advisers to explore strategic
alternatives, according to people familiar with the matter.
** German utility RWE is considering options
including tie-ups with rivals and the sale of a stake in its
Innogy business, its chief executive said, raising the
prospect for large M&A deals in the crisis-hit sector.
** French asset manager Amundi set a price of
42.50 euros for its previously announced 1.4 billion euros ($1.5
billion) rights issue to finance its acquisition of Pioneer
Investments from Italian bank UniCredit.
** Canadian pension fund investor Borealis Infrastructure
and the infrastructure investing arm of the Kuwait Investment
Authority (KIA) said they had agreed to buy a 26 percent stake
in Britain's Thames Water.
** An activist investor urged struggling British fashion
retailer French Connection Group Plc to split itself or
spin off its Toast brand, after the company posted its fifth
straight annual loss.
** Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control
of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali
in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping
to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical
reach.
** Bahrain's GFH Financial Group may merge with
Dubai-based Shuaa Capital, GFH said, confirming market
speculation.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha, Arunima Banerjee and Nikhil Subba
in Bengaluru)