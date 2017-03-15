(Adds AT&T Inc, Engie, and others; updates Safran)

March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc , after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.

** AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said.

** Engie has no plans to put in place a major transformative deal and has no interest in taking a minority stake in German grids and renewables group Innogy, Engie chief executive Isabelle Kocher said.

** Yingde Gases would welcome any competing bids for the Hong Kong-listed firm that will enable its shareholders to get a higher price for their holdings, the management of China's largest industrial gases company told Reuters.

** Savanna Energy Services Corp said it accepted a higher offer from fellow Canadian oilfield services provider Western Energy Services, while again rejecting a hostile bid from Total Energy Services Inc.

** Pressure on France's Safran to rethink its proposed $9 billion takeover of Zodiac Aerospace intensified as a profit warning sent the target's shares tumbling and hedge fund TCI called for Safran's chairman to be ousted unless it abandons the deal.

** German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie said it took in 352 million euros ($374 million) in gross proceeds by cutting its stake in silicon wafer group Siltronic to 30.8 percent from 51.8 percent.

** Spain gave the green light to merger talks between Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) as it seeks to claw back public money used to rescue the banks in 2012.

** Capital Bank Financial Corp is working with advisers to consider selling itself after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

** U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc said it was not in talks for a possible takeover. The response came after a media report that financial data provider S&P Global Inc was seeking to buy MSCI for $11 billion

** Poland's state-run utility Enea said it could still buy EDF's local power assets as part of a consortium even though it has just purchased Engie's Polaniec power plant in southern Poland.

** The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, said that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG .

** A minority shareholder in Colombian airline Avianca filed a motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to halt a deal between the airline's controlling shareholder Synergy Group Corp and United Continental Holdings Inc.

** Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner.

** Guinness Nigeria said it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.

** Italy's Poste Italiane is looking to expand its parcel business through acquisitions and joint ventures, Chief Executive Francesco Caio said.

** Construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA is close to announcing the sale of its stake in Rio de Janeiro's international airport to Canada's PSP Investments Inc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

** The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.

** Immofinanz will invite around 25 "pre-qualified" parties which have expressed an interest to take part in the sale of its portfolio of five shopping centers in Moscow, the Austrian property group said. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)