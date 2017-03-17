(Adds ArcelorMittal, Hapag-Lloyd, and others; Updates KKR,
Estácio)
March 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Canadian
pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec announced
plans to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp for
$4.3 billion, including debt.
** China's Sinopec is nearing a deal to buy
Chevron's South African oil assets for up to $1 billion
to secure its first major refinery on the continent, several
people familiar with the matter said.
** Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500
petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537
million), several sources close to the process said.
** BP Plc said it had sold around half its roughly 20
percent stake in New Zealand Refining Co Ltd for
NZ$80.4 million ($56.2 million) as part of a global portfolio
review.
** Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with
six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze
out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.
** ArcelorMittal, the world's top steelmaker, and
Italian processor Marcegaglia have offered 1.6 billion euros
($1.72 billion) to buy Italy's troubled Ilva steel plant,
outbidding a rival consortium, three sources said.
** German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd on Friday
postponed the completion date for its takeover of United Arab
Shipping Company (UASC) to May 31 from March 31, but said the
deal, worth 7 to 8 billion euros ($7.52-8.60 billion), was not
at risk.
** Former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech is
in talks to sell his stake in Porsche SE in a deal
that would shake up the ownership structure of the company that
controls VW.
** Singapore telecom firm M1 Ltd's three biggest
shareholders, who own about 60 percent in the company, are
evaluating selling their stakes, in the first recent sign of M&A
activity in the local sector which is set to see increased
competition.
** Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest
financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for
U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a
top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S.
rival.
** Brazilian for-profit education company Estácio
Participações SA denied a report that top managers
were attempting to boycott a sale to larger rival Kroton
Educacional SA, the latest hurdle to a deal that
would create the sector's global leader.
** Britain's Circassia has secured the U.S. rights
from AstraZeneca for two drugs to treat chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a progressive lung
condition affecting millions of people, for up to $230 million.
** Baidu Inc said it had led an investment round
into green car start-up NextEV, as the Chinese search engine
giant looks for new growth drivers and as competition heats up
in the fast-growing electric vehicles market.
** ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could
provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after
its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
** Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco is looking to sell
a 49-acre U.S. Silicon Valley property less than a year after
buying it from Yahoo Inc, sources said, in what is the
latest effort by the firm to ride out a cash crunch.
** Former Barclays chief executive, Bob Diamond,
marked a return to investment banking in Britain with a
Qatari-backed takeover of stockbroker Panmure Gordon,
one of the oldest names in the City of London.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel said any major
deals in the European industry would have to wait until new
industry rules were in place after elections this year in France
and Germany.
** China Vanke said Shenzhen Metro
would become its largest shareholder in terms of voting rights
after a proxy agreement with its No. 3 shareholder, a move that
gives Vanke management the upper hand in its power struggle with
Baoneng Group.
** Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered
Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture
in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five
industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's
dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.
** Sweden's MTG has agreed to sell its Baltic
broadcasting operations to Providence Equity Partners, the
latest deal in its transformation from a traditional broadcaster
to a digital entertainment firm.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)