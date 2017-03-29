(Adds Busch and Grupo Mexico )
March 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its operated
upstream business in Norway to private equity firm HitecVision
and oil company Point Resources for an undisclosed sum, it said.
** Greece has agreed that its main power utility, Public
Power Corp (PPC), will sell some coal-fired plants as
part of bailout reforms, two sources close to the talks said.
** French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for
the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources
familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process
which is expected to start after the European summer.
** Chinese property developer and hotel operator Goldin
Properties Holdings Ltd said Chairman Pan Sutong had
offered about $1.5 billion to buy its outstanding shares and
delist the company.
** Japan's government named six investment banks to serve as
underwriters for the sale of additional shares in Japan Post
Holdings Co, which is partly aimed at funding the
rebuilding of areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and
tsunami.
** Brokerage Cowen Group Inc's shares surged 19
percent on Wednesday after Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said
it agreed to acquire a stake of about 20 percent in the U.S.
company for $100 million.
** An attempted merger between the German and British stock
exchanges was struck down by European regulators, formally
ending a deal that unravelled in the wake of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
** Russia's Sberbank hopes to complete the sale of
its Ukrainian subsidiary in May or June, a source with the bank
said.
** The chairman of Indian miner Vedanta Resources
said he had no plans to buy assets in South Africa from Anglo
American or push for a board seat after announcing plans
to buy a 13 percent stake in the mining giant.
** Finland's Amer Sports, which makes Wilson
tennis rackets and Salomon skis, will buy U.S. ski maker Armada
for $4.1 million, the company said.
** Australian retail group Premier Investments Ltd
said it had purchased a 10.8 percent stake in department store
owner Myer Holdings Ltd, but added it had no plans to
make a takeover offer at this time.
** U.S. private equity group TPG Capital is weighing whether
to make a takeover offer for Australia's Fairfax Media Ltd
as the target proceeds with plans to spin off its real
estate classified advertising arm, The Australian Financial
Review reported.
** Euronet Worldwide Inc ramped up its fight
against China's Ant Financial Services Group in trying to
acquire MoneyGram International Inc, urging the U.S.
government to closely scrutinize the rival Chinese bid saying it
raises "significant national security risks."
** U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP is preparing
a potential consortium bid for Australia's Quintis Ltd
backed by the sandalwood plantation group's managing director, a
source said.
** Family-owned German vacuum pump maker Busch hopes its
increased offer for rival Pfeiffer Vacuum will allow it
to start constructive talks with management after a previous
attempt was rebuffed.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)