(Updates John Menzies; Adds Glencore, Renova Energia SA)
March 31 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Brazil's renewable power generation company Renova
Energia SA will finalize the sale of wind farm Alto
Sertão II to the Brazilian unit of AES Corp for about
700 million reais ($223 million) as early as Monday, two people
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Swiss-based trading and mining giant Glencore
has agreed to sell a 51 percent stake in its oil products and
logistics business for $775 million to China's HNA Innovation
Finance Group Ltd, the company said.
** U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners
and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd have
offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen ($17.9
billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
** Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender
offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion
successful, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting
rights after the main offer period.
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it had
raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20
percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based
lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
** Britain has sold a portfolio of mortgages issued by
failed lender Bradford & Bingley for 11.8 billion pounds
($14.67 billion) to insurer Prudential and buyout firm
Blackstone in one of the biggest deals of its kind.
** Dutch publicly owned utility Eneco said it would buy the
Belgian gas and power retail operations of Italian oil and gas
company Eni, the Dutch company's second regional
renewable energy related deal this year.
** Bahrain-based Investcorp is studying the sale of Spanish
ceramic glazes firm Esmalglass in a deal that could be worth
close to 600 million euros ($640.68 million), three sources with
knowledge of the deal said.
** Swiss-based commodities trading and mining giant Glencore
is in advanced talks to sell a bundle of its global oil
storage stakes, sources familiar with the matter said, following
a boom period for storage companies.
** The purchase of Indian refiner Essar Oil by a
consortium led by Russian oil company Rosneft has been
delayed by a few weeks, the two sides said on Friday, because
some Indian lenders to Essar have yet to sign off on the
deal.
** Scottish firm John Menzies said it was in talks
to sell its distribution arm in a reverse takeover deal with UK
mail delivery firm DX Group, which DX's top shareholder
said was a "bad" proposal.
** French food group Danone said it would sell its
U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield to facilitate the rapid
completion of its $10.4 billion acquisition of U.S. organic food
producer WhiteWave foods Co.
** Fubon Financial Holding Co is planning to take
a cash offer for its entire stake in Delta Lloyd from
NN Group amid concerns about the outlook for the two
Dutch insurers' merger.
** Investment company Pine Brook said it would buy Triumph
Capital Advisors LLC, a credit investment firm that manages
collateralized loan obligations, from Triumph Bancorp.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)