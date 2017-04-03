(Updates SNC-Lavalin Group; Adds Volkswagen, Panera Bread,
Deutsche Bank)
April 3 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Germany's Deutsche Bank AG has bought a 12.5
percent stake in auction platform TrustBills, the bank said.
** Panera Bread Co is considering strategic
options, including a possible sale, after receiving takeover
interest, Bloomberg reported.
** Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech
has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that
controls Europe's biggest carmaker, paring his ties with
Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.
** British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is
reviewing strategic options for its small food business, it
said, as it seeks to pay down debt following its planned $16.6
billion purchase of Mead Johnson.
** Top-10 Tesco shareholder Magellan Financial
Group said it had some concerns about the firm's 3.7 billion
pound ($4.63 billion) takeover of British wholesaler Booker
, but was "strongly supportive" of the firm's management.
** French electrical components maker Schneider Electric
has agreed to sell agricultural information company
Telvent DTN to private Swiss group TBG AG in a deal worth around
$900 million based on enterprise value, Schneider said.
** Nordic telecom operator Telia Co said a deal
to sell its stake in Tajik operator Tcell had lapsed as the
authorities in Tajikistan had not given their approval in time.
** British luxury brand Burberry has agreed to
license its fragrances and cosmetics business to Coty
for $162 million, plus a $63 million payment for inventory, in a
deal that will help it develop new products and give it the
benefit of the U.S. group's extensive distribution network.
** British private equity firm Apax Partners has
agreed to buy Israel's Syneron Medical Ltd, a
non-surgical aesthetic device company, for $11.00 per share in
cash, or a total of $397 million, the companies said.
** Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin
Group Inc has offered to buy WS Atkins for
about 2.1 billion pounds ($2.6 billion), the British engineering
and consultancy firm said.
** German pump maker Busch is promising to hold off changes
to rival Pfeiffer Vacuum's strategy and to safeguard
jobs, as it seeks to drum up support for its latest takeover
offer, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
** The chairman of German industrial gases group Linde
is prepared to use his casting vote to push through a
$65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair in the face of
worker opposition, he told the Financial Times.
** Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said it has agreed
to buy Indonesian online payment startup Kudo, marking the first
investment under a recently announced plan to commit $700
million to its largest market.
** Credit data company Experian Plc said it would
sell a 75 percent stake in its email marketing business to
private equity firm Vector Capital, to focus on its core
businesses.
** Essar Global Ltd said it would sell Aegis Ltd to
Singapore-based private equity firm Capital Square Partners,
marking its exit from the BPO business and helping to retire its
debt.
** German precious metals group Heraeus said it
had taken full control of Swiss gold and silver processor
Argor-Heraeus.
** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group and Apollo Global
Management are looking to bid for German shipping
finance provider HSH Nordbank, according to two people
familiar with the matter.
** The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan,
Barwa Bank IPO-BABK.QA and International Bank of Qatar will
take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain
Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
