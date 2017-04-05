(Adds Shandong Gold, Bid Corp, BNP Paribas; Updates Amazon,
JAB, AkzoNobel)
April 5 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** BNP Paribas SA said it has sold its $120
million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline,
becoming the second bank to divest from the project that faced
opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.
** Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said
Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23
percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to
power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.
** China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in
advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's
, Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people
familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian
miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.
** South Africa's Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) has
bought a 90 percent stake in Spanish foodservice group Guzman
Gastronomia and Cuttings, it said without disclosing the value.
** JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Krispy
Kreme Doughnuts, said it would buy bakery chain Panera Bread Co
for $7.2 billion, as it expands its coffee and
breakfast empire through the biggest-ever U.S. restaurant deal.
** ChemChina won EU antitrust approval for its
$43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta
, a crucial deal that could help China boost its
domestic agricultural output. The bid is still set to close in
the second quarter, Syngenta said.
** British housebuilder Galliford Try pulled out of
a 1.2 billion-pound ($1.5-billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis
after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to
pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.
** EU antitrust regulators blocked a joint bid by German
cement producers HeidelbergCement and Schwenk for
Cemex's Croatian business after the companies failed
to address competition concerns.
** Shareholders in Swiss biotech group Actelion
approved spinning off its drug discovery and early clinical
pipeline into a new company, keeping Johnson & Johnson's
$30 billion takeover on track to close in the second quarter.
** Italian banking foundation Cariverona has bought about 3
percent in insurer Cattolica from Banca Popolare di
Vicenza, two sources said, after the bank announced the sale of
part of its stake in the insurer through an accelerated book
building.
** Dutch paint maker AkzoNobel could face a
shareholder revolt if it continues to avoid a meeting with PPG
Industries to discuss a possible takeover by the U.S.
company, PPG Chief Executive Michael McGarry told Reuters.
** Bankers are working on debt packages of around $1.5
billion to back a potential sale of one of the largest U.S.
herbal supplement makers, Nature's Bounty Co, banking sources
said.
** ExxonMobil said it is in talks to buy a
refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore that could boost its
fuel and chemical production in Asia.
** Snapdeal's three biggest investors – Japan's SoftBank
, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners – have
moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the
way for a sale of the Indian e-tailer to one of its rivals,
Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report.
** RWE is considering selling its majority stake
in Hungary's second-biggest power plant and related lignite
mines, as the German utility reviews its struggling generation
assets across Europe.
** Aurubis AG, the world's biggest copper
recycler, is likely to start its search for acquisitions in
Europe and the United States as it looks to expand into other
metals, but will not get into mining, its chief executive told
Reuters.
** The battle for German drugmaker Stada is
edging towards a close, with final offers from two private
equity consortia expected on Friday evening, three people close
to the matter said.
** Daishi Bank Ltd and Hokuetsu Bank Ltd,
two small Japanese lenders, said they had agreed to merge their
operations, the latest consolidation in regional banks amid a
decline in population.
** As Britain steps up the hunt for a new partner for a
stalled nuclear power project, South Korea's KEPCO remains the
most likely suitor, but two people with direct knowledge of the
matter said the giant utility won't be rushed to the altar.
** Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan said that a committee
had been formed to manage the merger of the bank with Barwa Bank
and International Bank of Qatar.
** French advertising group Havas has signed a
joint venture agreement with Guangdong Advertising Group as part
of its moves to expand in the fast-growing Chinese market.
** San Francisco startup Wyre Inc, a cross-border payments
firm, has acquired a Beijing-based platform, Chief Executive
Michael Dunworth told Reuters on Tuesday, in what he said was
the first acquisition by a U.S. company of a Chinese blockchain
business in the corporate payments space.
(Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)