(Adds Nestle; Updates Unilever, Linde, Fincantieri, Sunoco)
April 6 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Nestle's outgoing chairman said he could not
predict what Nestle would do with its 23 percent stake in French
cosmetics group L'Oreal after the termination of an
agreement between the Swiss food company and the Bettencourt
family, L'Oreal's biggest shareholder.
** Sunoco LP said it would sell 1,110 convenience
stores to Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co for $3.3
billion as the Texas-based company shifts its focus to its fuel
supply business.
** The labour and capital representatives on Linde's
supervisory board stuck to their opposing positions
over a planned merger with Praxair at a meeting, a
supervisory board source told Reuters.
** Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive
announced investments and partnerships in three
privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the
increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of
vehicles connected to the internet.
** The French government said it had reached a preliminary
deal clearing the way for Italy's Fincantieri to
acquire a 48 percent stake in shipbuilder STX France, as Italian
buyers aim to take control of the firm.
** Amancio Ortega, founder of the world's biggest clothing
retailer Inditex and Europe's richest man, has put a majority
stake in the firm that owns the Zara fashion chain into a
holding company to ensure family control remains unassailable
after he dies.
** Old Mutual has put up for sale its 50 percent
stake in a Chinese insurance joint venture, people with direct
knowledge of the matter said, as part of a revamp of the
Anglo-South African financial group and amid a tough market for
foreign insurers in China.
** Qatar Investment Authority sold about 2.5 percent of
Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million)
in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy
extra units, the bank said.
** WaveDivision Holdings LLC is exploring a sale that its
private equity owners hope will value the regional U.S. provider
of cable TV, internet and telephone service at more than $2
billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.
** Community bank PacWest Bancorp said it would buy
fellow California-based lender CU Bancorp in a
cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million, as it seeks to
strengthen its presence in Southern California.
** China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay
$960 million for a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's
Veladero gold mine in Argentina, the Canadian
miner said.
** French group Saint-Gobain has extended until
the end of this year its contract to buy a controlling stake in
Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika from Sika's
founding family and may prolong it again until the end of 2018,
it said.
** Britain's Co-operative Group, the mutually-owned
supermarkets to funeral services group, wrote off the value of
its stake in the struggling Co-operative Bank, citing
uncertainty about the value of the bank during its sale process.
** German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put
medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he
reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.
** The board of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest
lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling
off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said.
** German consumer goods group Henkel will keep
looking for acquisitions to bolster its business, its new chief
executive said.
** U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc is
nearing a deal to acquire medical device maker Medtronic Plc's
medical supplies business for close to $6 billion,
people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of
premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of
its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment
Corp, for about $1 billion.
** Turkish retailer Boyner Holding is looking to sell up to
60 percent of its online fashion site, Morhipo.com, and has
mandated brokerage Unlu & Co to advise on the sale, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
** Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday
he is selling about $1 billion worth of the internet retailer's
stock annually to fund his Blue Origin rocket company, which
aims to launch paying passengers on 11-minute space rides
starting next year.
(Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal,Anya George Tharakan and
Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)