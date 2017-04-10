(Updates Swift Transportation, Anglo American, AT&T,
Rent-A-Center, Eskom and Bain Capital; adds Maersk, Whole Foods,
Stefanel, Banco and Xcerra)
April 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
** Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3
percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to
shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore
strategic options, including a potential sale.
** Two private equity funds that have agreed to take over
loss-making Italian clothing company Stefanel plan to
relaunch the brand and sell it within five years, a source at
one of the funds said.
** Spain's struggling Banco Popular is looking at a
another capital hike to clean up a balance sheet weighed down by
billions of euros in toxic assets and would consider a merger
deal, its new chairman said.
** A unit of a large China-based semiconductor investment
fund has agreed to acquire U.S. semiconductor testing company
Xcerra Corp for $580 million in cash, the companies
said.
** World No. 1 shipping company Maersk Line gained EU
antitrust approval for its acquisition of Hamburg Sud after
agreeing to pull the German company out from five consortia on
trade routes to address competition concerns.
** AT&T Inc said it would buy Straight Path
Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless
spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to
accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.
** German food company Frosta said it was talking
to KitKat maker Nestle about buying its Italian frozen
food business.
** Malaysia's Petronas has pitched an estimated $1 billion
stake in a prized upstream local gas project to potential
bidders including Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil Corp
, Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production
and Japanese firms, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Ski resorts operator Aspen Skiing Co LLC and private
equity firm KSL Capital Partners LLC will buy Intrawest Resorts
Holdings Inc for about $1.5 billion, including debt,
Intrawest said.
** The pressure on Rent-A-Center Inc to auction
itself increased after Marcato Capital joined fellow activist
investor Engaged Capital to force the rent-to-own furniture
retailer to pursue a sale rather than a "risky" turnaround plan.
** Trucking and logistics operators Swift Transportation Co
and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a
stock-swap deal, creating a company with a market value of more
than $5 billion.
** Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for
German drugmaker Stada on after a surprisingly large
increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3
billion euros ($5.6 billion).
** Turkey's Vestel is in talks to buy the
television unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, a Vestel
official said, a deal that could be worth a few hundred million
dollars and could expand the Turkish firm's global presence.
** Anglo American will sell its Eskom-linked thermal
coal operations in South Africa for $166 million, it said,
marking an important step in the mining giant's strategic
overhaul to sharpen its focus on three commodities.
** China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would
make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd
for $1 billion.
** A consortium of investors led by Indian private equity
fund True North has agreed to acquire Religare Enterprises Ltd's
health insurance business in the country, the groups
said in a joint statement on Sunday.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)