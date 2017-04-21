(Adds Thessaloniki Port, Konzum, DHL Group, ABB Ltd, Pioneer
Food and KKR & Co; Updates Atlantia)
April 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Metals group Liberty House Group has agreed to buy the
Georgetown Steelworks plant from Arcelor Mittal in its
first major U.S. acquisition, the companies said.
** The British government extended the period within which
competition regulators must report on Rupert Murdoch's $14.5
billion bid to take over pay-TV group Sky by one month
due to the country's national election on June 8.
** Japanese electronics conglomerate Panasonic Corp
has raised its offer to buy out subsidiary PanaHome Corp
, in an effort to satisfy the housebuilder's
shareholders, who were unhappy with the original bid.
** AGIC Capital, which has a $1 billion Asian-European
private equity fund, agreed to buy Central European medical
laser company Fotona from U.S. investment firm The Gores Group,
targeting growth in China and other Asian countries.
** Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd
have approached potential buyers China Mobile
and global private equity firms, among others, to sell
their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with
the matter said.
** Neptune Oil & Gas moved closer to the $2 billion purchase
of a majority stake in the exploration and production arm of
French utility Engie after agreeing that Chinese sovereign fund
CIC could increase its minority stake in the target firm,
sources said.
** Italian toll-road operator Atlantia is
interested in acquiring Spain's Abertis, but only if a
deal can be agreed, and does not see a need to sell any of
Abertis's assets to fund it, Atlantia's chief executive said.
** Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM has
selected four bidders for the sale of a bad loan portfolio which
it expects to conclude in four to five weeks, the head of the
lender's strategic committee said.
** Intelsat SA is planning to extend the deadline for
investors to swap their bonds in the company for several weeks,
seeking to keep its merger with U.S. satellite technology peer
OneWeb Ltd alive, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Indian healthcare services provider Narayana Hrudayalaya
Ltd said it would buy NewRise Healthcare Private Ltd
from Panacea Biotec Ltd for an enterprise value of
1.80 billion rupees ($27.87 million).
** British retailer Sports Direct has entered the
U.S. market by buying two loss-making chains for $101 million,
drawing criticism from analysts who said the firm should keep
its focus at home where it has struggled.
** Israel's Delek Group said its offer to take
over North Sea oil producer Ithaca Energy, has
been accepted by Ithaca's shareholders.
** Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin
Group Inc on Thursday said it would buy British
engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins Plc for
C$3.6 billion ($2.67 billion), firming up an indicative offer it
made earlier this month.
** Japanese government-backed fund, the Innovation Network
Corporation of Japan (INCJ), can invest in Toshiba Corp's
chip unit if it makes sense, the country's industry and
trade minister said on Thursday.
** Kindred Healthcare Inc is exploring a sale,
according to people familiar with the matter, as the largest
home health, hospice and community care provider in the United
States faces pressure to reduce its exposure to Medicare
patients.
** Australia's DUET Group said it had been advised
by Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings (CKI) that the
Australian government has approved the Hong Kong company's $5.5
billion consortium-led takeover offer.
** South Korea's Lotte Group plans to combine parts of four
units including flagship retailer Lotte Shopping Co Ltd
into a holding company to resolve cross-shareholding
issues, online website Money Today reported.
** Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron & Steel Co
warned that its plans to sell off debt-ridden iron and steel
assets faced "uncertainties" and might not go ahead, saying
trading in its shares would remain suspended.
** Greece received three improved binding financial bids for
a majority stake in Thessaloniki Port, its
second-largest, the country's privatisation agency (HRADF) said.
** A unit of Hungarian holding company Konzum,
partly-owned by Lorinc Meszaros, an ally of Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, has acquired a 5.9 percent stake in local bank FHB
, the companies said.
** Deutsche Post DHL Group is seeking a buyer
for its British outsourcing subsidiary Williams Lea, a person
familiar with the matter said, adding that the process was at an
early stage.
** European engineering groups ABB Ltd and
Schneider Electric SE are competing for General
Electric Co's industrial solutions division, which could
fetch as much as $3 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** South Africa's Pioneer Food Group said talks on
a large potential deal with "a multinational organisation" had
collapsed due to the cut in the country's credit rating to junk
status as a result of the deteriorating economic situation.
** U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Japanese
government-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ),
will submit a joint offer for Toshiba Corp's memory
chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)