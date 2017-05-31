PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 22
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) will begin merger talks to create one of Malaysia's biggest lenders, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** Barclays will sell shares worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion) in Barclays Africa Group, the bank said, marking another stage in its exit from the continent to focus more on the United States and Britain.
** Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.
** A crack has appeared in German labour opposition to Linde's proposed merger with U.S. peer Praxair, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters, making it likely that the $73 billion deal will be approved on Thursday..
** Saudi Aramco plans to build the Gulf's largest shipyard through a joint venture with three companies that it announced, a $5.2 billion project aimed at helping reduce the economy's reliance on oil.
** Saudi British Bank has appointed U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs to advise on a proposed merger with fellow Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Mallinckrodt Plc is exploring a sale of its generic drug unit, in a deal that could fetch as much as $2 billion and help pivot the specialty pharmaceutical maker toward higher-margin branded drugs, according to people familiar with the matter.
** First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
** Chilean mining company Antofagasta Minerals has sold its minority stake in a solar park in northern Chile, and will launch a power auction for one of its copper mines, the company said on Tuesday.
** Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.
** Qatar Petroleum is warning Japanese natural gas buyers not to press too hard in long-term supply talks or Japanese companies could be squeezed out of Qatar's LNG projects, sources have told Reuters.
** The European Banking Authority (EBA) said a merger with the bloc's insurance regulator would yield few savings as staffing was already cut to the bone in core areas.
** Hedge fund Corvex Management LP on Wednesday reported a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp and called for the possible sale of the oil and gas producer.
** South Africa's Comair has made a proposal to Botswana to operate a new state airline but is not interested in acquiring Air Botswana, the company's chief executive said.
** French plant-based ingredient maker Roquette has agreed to buy pharmaceutical tablet maker Itacel from Brazilian peer Blanver in its first acquisition in a $6 billion global market in which it aims to take a leading role, it said.
** Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas will bid for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural and buy other smaller companies to help it boost its market share by a third, its chief executive said.
** HGGC has agreed to take a majority stake in database software firm Idera, valuing the company at roughly $1.125 billion including debt, the private equity firm said in a statement.
** General Electric Co said it had signed deals in Vietnam worth about $5.58 billion for power generation, aircraft engines and services, its largest single combined sale with the country in GE's history.
** French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to review the terms of a recent deal to sell a large stake in the STX France shipyard to Italian group Fincantieri. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and John Benny in Bengaluru)
June 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.