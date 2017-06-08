(Adds Microsoft, Opel)
June 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Microsoft said it has agreed to acquire
Hexadite, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology to automate
responses to cyber attacks.
** Opel, the European arm of General Motors, said its
sale to France's PSA Group could be completed as early
as July 31, pending regulatory approval from antitrust
authorities.
** Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said some
members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group
to consider taking the company private.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business
for $930 million, as Chief Executive Officer Joseph Papa steps
up efforts to slash the embattled Canadian drugmaker's huge debt
pile.
** Forestar Group Inc said that U.S. homebuilder
D.R. Horton Inc's offer to buy a majority in the real
estate developer could lead to a bid superior to its deal with
Starwood Capital Group.
** Sirius XM Holdings Inc, the U.S. satellite radio
company controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media Corp
, is seeking to invest in internet music provider
Pandora Media Inc, people familiar with the matter said.
** A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital
Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd
, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone
unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Israel Chemicals (ICL) said it reached an
agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination
firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.
** Swedish investor Kinnevik has sold its
remaining stake in German ecommerce company Rocket Internet
RKET.DE for more than 200 million euros, capitalising on a
recent rally in the stock fuelled by plans to list two of its
start-ups.
** Uniper, the power plant and energy trading
business spun off by E.ON, said it was seeing growing
interest from investors, citing a 74-percent rise in shares
since it was listed in September last year.
** Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco)
and Chubu Electric Power Co said they aim to cut costs
by more than 100 billion yen ($910 million) a year within five
years after combining their fossil fuel power plants under their
JERA Co joint venture.
** Italy considers the original agreement Fincantieri
struck with France for the purchase of shipyard STX
France still valid, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said.
** The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said it has signed an
agreement with the financial centre of the Republic of
Kazakhstan to acquire a 25.1 percent stake in the country's
exchange.
** Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said it had pulled out of
talks with TUI Group , Europe's largest tour
operator, aimed at creating a new joint venture holiday airline.
** Singapore-listed warehouse operator Global Logistic
Properties (GLP) said short-listed bidders for the
firm should submit their proposals by end-June.
** Canadian commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp
said it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings
LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in cash.
** Estate agents network GPEA has merged with British online
estate agent easyProperty in a deal worth about 60 million
pounds ($78 million), with the aim of grabbing one of the top
two spots in the fast-growing online market.
(Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal, Divya Grover and Diptendu
Lahiri in Bengaluru)