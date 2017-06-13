(Adds Yahoo, Brookdale Senior Living, Neiman Marcus, Vigor, CMA
CGM, updates Fibria, Shaw, Sears Canada)
June 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Verizon Communications Inc said it closed its
$4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business
and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company,
had resigned.
** Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd, the Chinese real estate
and leisure group which last month bought a stake in SeaWorld
Entertainment Inc, is in talks to acquire Brookdale
Senior Living Inc, people familiar with the matter said.
** U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus said it had
ended talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company,
three months after embarking on a review of strategic
alternatives under the weight of a $4.8 billion debt load.
** Fibria SA and two other pulp producers have
hired banks to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, which
may go on the block after the controlling Batista family entered
a plea deal in Brazil, Valor Econômico newspaper reported.
** Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on
Tuesday it would sell its data center subsidiary ViaWest Inc to
Peak 10 Holding Corp for $1.675 billion, using some of the
proceeds to buy airwaves to boost its new wireless unit.
** China's top pig farmer Guangdong Wen's Foodstuff Group
is planning to invest between 800 million yuan
($117.7 million) and 1 billion yuan in COFCO Capital, a
subsidiary of Chinese agribusiness COFCO Group, the Guangdong
company said in a statement.
** Heineken's planned takeover of Punch Taverns
pubs will face an in-depth investigation unless the
Dutch brewer addresses competition concerns in 33 locations,
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said.
** Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA is
being offered to about half a dozen peers, including Groupe
Lactalis SA and Danone SA, as the Brazilian dairy producer's
owners raise cash to pay the world's largest leniency fine and
other debts, two people with knowledge of the process said.
** Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc
flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going
concern and said it was exploring strategic options, including a
sale of the company, following years of losses and falling
sales.
** Container shipping firm CMA CGM is to acquire
Brazil's Mercosul Line from global market leader Maersk Line
in a bid to boost its development in South America,
France-based CMA CGM said.
** U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv said
it had agreed to buy British financial services technology firm
Monitise Plc for about 70 million pounds ($88.72
million).
