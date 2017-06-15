(Adds BP, Verizon, Slack, Capita, Nestle, Abertis, Zodiac, BP
Energy, ILG)
June 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** BP and Reliance Industries said on
Thursday they would invest $6 billion to boost India's gas
output from an east coast block and expanded their tie-up to
feed the South Asian nation's rising fuel and renewable energy
demand.
** Western Digital Corp has sought a court
injunction to prevent Toshiba Corp from selling its
chip business without the U.S. firm's consent - a move that
threatens to throw the fiercely contested auction into disarray.
** Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it
expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the
second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of
Yahoo Inc's core business.
** Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has
received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology
companies, including Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg reported
on Thursday. Slack was valued at $3.8 billion at its last
private financing round a year ago.
** Australian financial services firm Link Group and three
buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival
offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a
deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources
told Reuters on Thursday.
** Nestle may sell its roughly $900 million-a-year
U.S. confectionery business, which includes Butterfinger and
BabyRuth, in the Swiss food group's latest effort to improve the
health profile of its sprawling portfolio.
** Italy's Atlantia on Thursday opened the door to
a full cash offer for Spain's Abertis, though it will
insist on some shareholders accepting payment in stock as part
of its 16.3 billion-euro takeover bid for the Spanish toll road
firm.
** Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed
resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to
pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac.
** BP Energy Partners, an energy investment company backed
by oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens, is selling portfolio company
Pinnacle Midstream, according to four sources familiar with the
matter.
** Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally
expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest
supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported.
** A South Korean private equity syndicate led by Newlake
Alliance and JB Asset Management has been named as the preferred
bidder in the sale process for troubled Australian steel group
Arrium Ltd, Arrium's financial administrator
confirmed.
** British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins
reported its fastest growth in annual profit in at
least a decade on Thursday, which could help smooth completion
of its takeover by Canadian rival SNC-Lavalin Group.
** Bain Capital plans to sell up to $400 million worth of
shares in Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Co Ltd
, IFR reported , citing a term sheet of the transaction.
** Unilever plans to kick off the auction
for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief
financial officer.
** ILG Inc, a U.S. provider of vacation timeshare
properties, is holding early-stage talks about merging with
another company after coming under pressure from hedge fund
FrontFour Capital Group Llc, according to people familiar with
the matter.
