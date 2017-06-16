PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Amazon.com Inc said it would buy grocer Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion in a move that gives the online retailer a physical network of stores to distribute fresh food and other goods to millennials and wealthy consumers.
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash.
** Italy's Atlantia opened the door to considering a full cash offer for Spain's Abertis, but said for now it still wanted some investors to accept shares in its 16.3 billion-euro bid to buy the Spanish toll road firm.
** ILG Inc, a U.S. provider of vacation timeshare properties, is holding early-stage talks about merging with another company after coming under pressure from activist shareholder FrontFour Capital Group, people familiar with the matter said.
** DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing.
** Taiwan's financial watchdog will not approve Sinopac Financial Holdings' $340 million sale of its U.S. unit to Cathay General Bancorp unless Sinopac submits the necessary paperwork, a source with the regulator said.
** China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed it had re-filed its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
** Collapsed state-owned Botswanan copper and nickel producer BCL Ltd will be sold off piecemeal after the company failed to find a buyer, its liquidator said on Friday.
** China Vanke, the country's No.2 homebuilder by sales, is in talks to join a Chinese consortium led by Hopu Investment Management and Hillhouse Capital Group to bid for Global Logistic Properties, three sources said.
** A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.
** Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among investment firms considering a bid for Brazilian sportswear and shoe maker Alpargatas SA, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and John Benny in Bengaluru)
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.
* Home Capital reaches agreement with Berkshire Hathaway for investment of up to C$400 million in common equity and provision of new C$2 billion credit facility