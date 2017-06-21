(Adds Harley-Davidson, Tata, Nipco, Diageo, CK Infrastructure)
June 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Toshiba Corp has chosen a consortium of Japanese
government investors and Bain Capital as the preferred bidder
for its chip business, aiming to seal a deal worth some $18
billion by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive
losses.
** HongKong's CK Infrastructure (CKI) is vying
with Canadian investors to buy German metering and energy
management group Ista, which could be worth more than 4.5
billion euros ($5 billion), sources close to the matter told
Reuters.
** U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is lining
up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing
together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal
that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion),
sources told Reuters.
** Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's
high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to
$1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost
its presence in a high-growth market.
** British Gas parent company Centrica has agreed to
sell its two biggest gas-fired power plants to Czech peer EPH
for 318 million pounds ($401 million), pushing forward with its
plan to become a nimbler energy supplier in a fiercely
competitive market.
** Sweden's Scandic Hotels plans to buy 43 hotels
in Finland from Restel Oy for 114.5 million euros ($127
million), the companies said.
** India sold a 2.5 percent stake in engineering and
construction group Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), raising
more than 40 billion rupees ($619.27 million) that will help the
government meet its annual fiscal deficit target.
** Nipco Plc has launched a 4.84 billion naira ($16 million)
offer for the shares it needs to take its stake in Mobil Oil
to 70 percent to comply with Nigerian takeover rules,
its advisers said.
** India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate has shown an
interest in buying a majority stake in state-run carrier Air
India Ltd, television channel ET Now reported on
Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
** Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson
said it was selling its power modules business, the first exit
of assets under a new strategy to focus on its core business.
** Banks have lined up around 250 million euros of debt
financing to back private equity firm CVC's acquisition of
Sweden-based online travel agency Etraveli, banking sources
said.
** Spanish lender Bankia aims to seal its merger
agreement with smaller domestic peer Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in
the third quarter of this year and will complete the deal in the
fourth quarter, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said.
** Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade is considering vetoing
next week the merger of the country's two largest for-profit
education firms, Kroton Educacional SA and Estácio
Participações, newspapers Valor Econômico and O
Estado de S. Paulo reported.
** Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall has
bought British home energy supplier iSupplyEnergy, the second
foreign company in weeks to seek a foothold in the country's
highly competitive domestic energy market.
** Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about
putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer
for enterprise software maker CA Inc, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
** Banks are lining up around 525 million pounds of debt
financing to back a potential sale of Capita's asset
management services arm as final bids are due, banking sources
said.
(Compiled by John Benny and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)