(Updates American Airlines)
June 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared
Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14 billion) deal to
buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the
tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset
manager.
** Imagination Technologies, the British company
that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with
its biggest customer Apple, said it had put itself up
for sale.
** Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker
Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part
of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
** Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's
high-end tequila brand Casamigos for up to $1 billion, as the
world's largest spirits maker seeks to lift its presence in a
high-growth market.
** EU antitrust regulators said that they had cleared German
chemical company Evonik's planned $630 million
purchase of U.S. company Huber Corp's silica
business.
** Israel Chemicals is looking to sell off
subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500
million, Chairman Johanan Locker said.
** The Indian government is expected to take some action on
privatising state-owned airline Air India in next six
months, a top government policy adviser told television channel
CNBC-TV18.
** Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1
eucalyptus pulpmaker, is considering a bid for rival Eldorado
Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing late on
Wednesday.
** Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European
Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the
country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Finance Minister
Mateja Vranicar Erman said.
** Executives working on a three-way bank merger in Qatar to
create the country's second largest lender expect to finish
valuing the deal in the coming weeks and aim to complete it by
the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Hornby Plc, the maker of Thomas & Friends model
train sets, said majority shareholder Phoenix Asset Management's
offer to buy the rest of the company "significantly undervalues"
the British toymaker.
** American Airlines' chief executive said on
Thursday the company is not "particularly excited" about Qatar
Airway's interest in buying up to 10 percent of the U.S.
carrier's shares, in a letter to employees, following disclosure
of the state-owned Gulf airline's overture.
(Compiled by John Benny and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)