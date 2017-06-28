(Adds RHI, Kroton Educacional, Dyal Capital Partners, Vivendi, Encino Energy and Sigma Alimentos; Updates Air India)

June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp, a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.

** Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding is investing an additional $1 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada Group, boosting its stake by nearly a third to 83 percent and amplifying its focus on the region.

** Japan's Toshiba Corp has pushed back its timeline to clinch a sale of its prized flash memory chip unit, saying the $18 billion deal was being held up due to differences of opinion within the consortium chosen as preferred bidder.

** French industrial group Legrand has agreed to buy U.S. infrastructure company Milestone AV Technologies in a transaction worth $950 million based on enterprise value, Legrand said.

** U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group LLP agreed to buy Singapore-listed and Japan-focused Croesus Retail Trust (CRT) for S$900.6 million ($650 million), part of an trend of buyouts of real estate investment trusts (REITs).

** Brazil's Centrais Energeticas de Minas Gerais received a proposal from China's State Power Investment Overseas Co. for its stake in Santo Antonio dam, the company said in a securities filing.

** Canada's Competition Bureau said it would allow a planned merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical Co after both firms agreed to dispose of some assets.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said that it has sold half of its stake in Poland's Azoty Group at a discount to Tuesday's closing price.

** India approved plans to privatise debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.

** Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) is in talks to buy a stake in Toshiba's NuGen nuclear project in Britain, a KEPCO executive said, a move that could throw the troubled project a life-line but also delay its start.

** The European Commission gave Austrian industrial materials maker RHI clearance to buy Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios after the company agreed to divest some businesses in Europe.

** Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade will reject Kroton Educacional SA's proposed takeover of rival Estácio Participações SA on grounds the deal is not palatable politically, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Dyal Capital Partners, the Neuberger Berman Group unit that buys minority stakes in hedge and private equity fund firms, has bought a piece of private credit and special opportunities investor Atalaya Capital Management, marking its third investment in three months.

** France's Vivendi would need to pay an estimated 30 percent premium on the price of Ubisoft's shares to lure institutional investors and take control of the video games maker, according to several analysts.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's biggest public pension fund, plans to invest up to $1 billion to buy oil and gas assets in the United States in a partnership with Encino Energy Ltd.

** Hungarian central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy's son has bought the publishing company that runs some of the country's largest news web sites, the publisher confirmed.

** Mexico's Sigma Alimentos, a unit of conglomerate Alfa, said that it has acquired Sociedad Suizo Peruana de Embutidos (SUPEMSA), a firm which produces and sells cold meat and dairy products in Peru, for an undisclosed amount. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)