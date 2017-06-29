(Adds Rosneft, Elsan, Stada, Artemis, Coca-Cola, Premier Foods,
American International Group and Amec Foster Wheeler; Updates
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Sky and IndiGo)
June 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
scrapped its deal to buy Rite Aid Corp after failing to
win antitrust approval, but said it would instead buy nearly
half of the smaller rival's U.S. stores for $5.18 billion.
** Britain intends to subject Rupert Murdoch's takeover of
European pay-TV group Sky to a lengthy in-depth
investigation after finding the $15 billion deal risks giving
the media mogul too much power over the news agenda.
** Forestar Group Inc scrapped its merger agreement
with investment firm Starwood Capital Group and said U.S.
homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc would buy a 75 percent stake
in the company.
** China Vanke Co Ltd, has won the
right to buy companies holding assets including land for 55.1
billion yuan ($8.13 billion), in a landmark auction of equity
rights in China, state media reported.
** India's biggest airline, IndiGo, has expressed
unsolicited interest in buying a stake in state-owned Air India,
the junior aviation minister said, a day after the cabinet
approved plans to privatise the carrier.
** Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim, which operates the
franchise of French retailer Carrefour in the Middle
East, has acquired 26 Geant hypermarket stores in the United
Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait from BMA International.
** The China National Machinery Industry Corp (Sinomach)
will merge with The China High-Tech Group, the country's state
asset regulator said, part of China's ongoing efforts to slim
down its bloated state sector.
** Rio Tinto, shareholders approved the
sale of a suite of Australian coal assets to China-backed
Yancoal Australia for $2.69 billion, ending a bidding
war with commodities trader Glencore.
** Western Digital Corp said legal action and other
moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the
sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's
stakeholders and customers.
** Finnish pension insurance companies Ilmarinen and Etera
will merge to form Finland's largest private sector pension
insurer, the companies said.
** Britain's biggest retailer Tesco and its
takeover target Booker have asked the UK competition
regulator to "fast track" examination of their 3.7 billion pound
($4.8 billion) deal to a more detailed second stage, they said.
** DS Smith Plc, a maker of corrugated cardboard,
recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80
percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging
business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American
market.
** U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds is making a
renewed push to sell corporate bank IKB, one of the
highest-profile German casualties of the financial crisis,
according to a person close to the matter.
** Dutch insurance group EXIN agreed to buy a 75 percent
stake in Greek lender National Bank's (NBG) insurance
subsidiary for 718 million euros ($820.17 million), it said.
** German plastics and chemicals group Covestro
pledged it would return cash to shareholders if it cannot find a
suitable major takeover target within two years as it eyes 5
billion euros ($5.7 billion) in total operating cash flow after
investments over the next five years.
** ConocoPhillips said it would sell its assets in
the Barnett shale field in Texas to Miller Thomson & Partners
LLC for about $305 million, as part of the largest U.S.
independent oil producer's efforts to reduce exposure to natural
gas.
** Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said it
was targeting China's gas market after completing a $1.1 billion
deal to sell 20 percent of its subsidiary Verkhnechyonskneftegaz
(VChNG) to Beijing Gas.
** Tethys Invest, an investment fund of L'Oreal's
largest investor, the Bettencourt-Meyers family, said it had
bought a minority stake in French private hospital group Elsan.
** Bain and Cinven have yet to ask the underwriting banks to
stand down on a 3.175 bln euros jumbo buyout financing for Stada
as they gear up to make a new offer for the German
drugmaker, banking sources said.
** Artemis, the investment arm of Kering's
founding Pinault family, said it had taken a minority stake in
fashion house Maison Valli with a view to acquiring control at a
later stage.
** Drinks giant Coca-Cola said it had reached an
agreement with the South African government on a package of
conditions as it finalises the purchase of a controlling 54.5
percent stake in its joint Africa venture with ABInBev.
** Premier Foods, the owner of British food brands
including Mr Kipling cakes and Oxo stock cubes, is exploring
options as part of a regular review into maximizing shareholder
value.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is backing off his demand
to break up insurance giant American International Group Inc
, following the company's sale of assets and hiring of a
new chief executive officer, a person familiar with the matter
said.
** Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc,
which is being bought by peer John Wood Group Plc, said
it had decided to retain its European nuclear unit and sell its
North American business.
