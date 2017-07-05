(Adds Oetinger Aluminium, EDF, Axereal, Axel Springer; Updates
Vantiv, Halliburton, African Petroleum)
July 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** U.S. credit card processor Vantiv agreed to buy Britain's
Worldpay for 7.7 billion pounds ($10 billion) in a move expected
to trigger further deals.
** Private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC has
agreed to acquire CPI International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of
circuits used in radars and satellites, from Veritas Capital
Management LLC, another buyout firm, for more than $800 million,
including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** EU antitrust regulators have not sought feedback on
German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse's concessions to
try to win approval for its Haldex bid, suggesting the
deal is destined for an in-depth investigation.
** Spanish power and gas company Gas Natural has
approached Portuguese rival EDP about merging to form
Europe's fourth biggest utility by market value, people familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
** A Brazilian Supreme Court justice rejected an appeal from
the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, to overrule a
lower-court ruling that halted the sale of $300 million worth of
South American assets to Minerva SA, according to a
court document.
** Activist investor Keith Meister's Corvex hedge fund and
New York's 40 North have taken a 7.2 percent stake in Clariant
CLN.S to fight the Swiss chemical maker's planned merger with
Huntsman Corp.
** Brookfield Asset Management Inc placed on
Monday a formal bid for control of Renova Energia SA
, which would include 800 million reais ($242
million) in fresh capital for the Brazilian renewable energy
company, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
** Toshiba Corp has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a
Western Digital Corp request for an injunction to
prevent a sale of the Japanese firm's chip business, saying the
court has no jurisdiction and that an injunction would cause
irreparable harm.
** Private equity companies Advent and Permira are
considering a fresh approach on German generic drugmaker Stada
, WirschaftsWoche reported, citing financial sources.
** Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte,
which is aiming to restructure more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.5
billion) of debt, has agreed to offload its Kookai brand to
Australian company Magi as part of Vivarte's ongoing sell-off
programme.
** Greece's second-largest lender National Bank (NBG)
will sell more assets in the Balkans, including its
Romanian operations, to complete a restructuring plan agreed
with European authorities, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
** India's No. 3 e-commerce firm Snapdeal has rejected an
initial takeover offer from its larger rival Flipkart, but talks
between the two camps that have been working on forging a deal
for months continue, sources close to the matter said.
** Idemitsu Kosan Co has a good chance of
sidestepping founding family opposition to a merger with Showa
Shell Sekiyu with its $1.2 billion share offering,
analysts said, a plan that sent Showa Shell shares surging on
Tuesday.
** Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested around $100
million to $150 million in Indonesian ride-hailing startup
Go-Jek, sources said, in another sign the Chinese tech giant was
looking to tap into growth in Southeast Asia's mobile-based
services.
** Dubai Investments said on Tuesday it is in
initial talks to buy Union Properties's stake in
Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool), in a move to take full
control of the district cooling service provider.
** Gambian Oil Minister Fafa Sanyang confirmed that his
country had ended talks with African Petroleum to
extend exploration rights for two offshore areas.
** Brazil's renewable energy company Renova Energia SA
confirmed in a securities filing on Tuesday having
received a formal bid from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
Inc.
** Australian non-bank lender Pepper Group said it
has received a A$655 million ($498 million) non-binding takeover
offer from U.S. buyout firm KKR Credit Advisors LLC.
** Embattled Australian internet company Vocus Group Ltd
said it will open its books for KKR & Co LP to
conduct due diligence, a sign it may accept a $1.66 billion
buyout approach dismissed by investors weeks earlier as too low.
** British consortium GFG Alliance said it has signed a
binding agreement to acquire highly indebted Australian steel
company Arrium Ltd.
** A South Korean consortium backed by steelmaker POSCO
is still interested in buying Australian steel
company Arrium Ltd, an official at Newlake Alliance
which leads the consortium told Reuters.
** China Vanke said it would make an announcement
about its acquisition of assets of Guangdong International Trust
Investment Corporation and asked that its shares in Hong Kong be
suspended from trading.
** Chinese private equity firm GSR Capital is looking to buy
a substantial holding in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM)
, one of the world's biggest lithium producers,
according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.
** Kazakhstan's largest lender, Halyk Bank,
, has completed a takeover of troubled rival
Kazkommertsbank, Halyk said, and will inject 185
billion tenge ($571 million) into its capital.
** Shares in French carmaker Renault edged up
after Renault struck a deal to buy a 49 percent stake in
Shenyang Brilliance JinBei Automobile company as part of its
move to boost sales in China of light commercial vehicles.
** British online grocer Ocado has seen a pick-up
in enquiries from U.S. supermarket groups interested in possible
partnership deals in the wake of Amazon's $13.7 billion
deal to buy Whole Foods, its boss said.
** South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co.
will invest 1.1 trillion dong ($48.4 million) of fresh capital
in Prevoir Vietnam Life Insurance, the deal's financial advisor,
Nomura, said in an email sent to Reuters.
** An agreement signed by Lufthansa and Frankfurt
airport operator Fraport will lower the German
flagship carrier's costs by a low double-digit million euro
amount, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** The German media giant Axel Springer is in
exclusive talks to buy TV channel Sport1 from Constantin Medien
, two people familiar with the situation said.
** Michelin, the tyre giant and owner of the
Michelin gourmet restaurant guide, has bought a 40 percent stake
in the Robert Parker Wine Advocate - the fine wine guide of
influential critic Robert Parker.
** A new fund led by Greystar Real Estate Partners, the
largest operator of apartments in the United States, will
acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer Monogram Residential
Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $3 billion, the
companies said.
** Pfizer Inc has agreed to exit Laboratório Teuto
Brasileiro SA for a token amount after failing to find a buyer
for the 40 percent stake it held in the Brazilian generic
drugmaking joint venture, two people with knowledge of the
matter said.
** The financial empire of missing Chinese-born tycoon Xiao
Jianhua - Tomorrow Holdings has put billions of dollars of
investments up for sale, including stakes in a life insurer, a
trust and banking assets, three people involved in the process
told Reuters.
** Talks to sell stakes in Felda Global Ventures Holdings
Berhad (FGV) to two Indonesian billionaires have been
suspended due to a management crisis at the world's third
biggest palm plantation group, sources close to the deal said.
** Banks have lined up around £800m-equivalent of term loans
to back UK-headquartered health food and supplements chain
Holland & Barrett's buyout by Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's L1 Retail, banking sources said.
** Halliburton Co said it has acquired oilfield
equipment supplier Summit ESP Inc, a move that helps the
third-largest oilfield services company by revenue enhance its
presence in the artificial lift business.
** Petronas Dagangan Berhad, the marketing and
retailing arm of Malaysian state energy firm Petronas, said it
has entered into an agreement to sell its liquefied petroleum
gas (LPG) business in the Philippines for $124 million.
** France's wind power generation sector will consolidate
further, the head EDF's renewables unit Antoine Cahuzac
said as the company moves to complete the takeover of wind
energy developer Futuren.
** A sale of German aluminium producer Oetinger Aluminium is
being considered by its owner, the private equity investor
Special Situations Venture Partners III, Oetinger's chief
executive said.
** French cooperative Axereal said Singapore's state
investor Temasek and French farmer-controlled investment fund
Unigrains had taken a stake in its Boortmalt unit, the world's
fifth-largest malt producer, through a capital increase.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru)