(Adds HMV Group, Morgan Stanley)
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2050 GMT on Thursday:
** Xstrata Chief Executive Mick Davis will get a
three-year deal worth almost 30 million pounds ($46 million) to
stay at the helm once the miner joins forces with trader
Glencore, a windfall likely to sow a shareholder storm at votes
due in July.
** US Airways Group and private equity firm TPG
Capital may team up to bid for American Airlines'
parent, AMR Corp, according to people familiar with
the discussions.
** Canada's top IT services firm, CGI Group Inc
, agreed to buy larger Anglo-Dutch rival Logica Plc
for $2.64 billion on Thursday, a move that more than
doubles its size and helps serve multinational clients in
Europe.
** Italy's Finmeccanica has agreed to sell its
stake in aero-engine parts maker Avio to a state-controlled fund
as it presses ahead with plans to sell around 1 billion euros
($1.24 billion) of assets this year to maintain its credit
rating.
** Britain's No. 1 insurer Prudential Plc
said on Thursday it is buying Swiss Re's U.S.-based
life insurance business for $621 million in cash.
** Flowers Foods Inc on Thursday said it will buy
Lepage Bakeries Inc for about $370 million in cash and stock to
expand its bakery products portfolio.
** Gaylord Entertainment Co plans to sell its
namesake brand and hotel management rights to Marriott
International Inc for $210 million and convert itself
into a real estate investment trust.
** Women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc, struggling
with declining sales and high debt, will be bought by longtime
suitor Sycamore Partners for $193.3 million, a price that is
slightly lower than the private equity firm's previous offers.
** Struggling British entertainment retailer HMV Group
said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its London
Hammersmith Apollo live entertainment venue for 32 million
pounds ($49.25 million) to Stage C Limited.
** Nike Inc is looking for a buyer for its Cole Haan
and Umbro brands in order to focus on its core namesake, Jordan,
Converse and Hurley brands, the company said on Thursday.
** Isuzu Motors Ltd said on Thursday it plans to
raise its stake in its joint venture with Russia's Sollers
to 45 percent from 29 percent to strengthen its
presence in Russia's commercial vehicle market.
** Morgan Stanley said it would buy another 14
percent of joint venture Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, starting
what sources have said could become a negotiation to purchase
the rest of Citigroup Inc's 49 percent stake in the retail
brokerage.
** Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Thursday it has
pulled out of a deal to buy Finnair's catering
business, because the German company's board did not approve the
transaction due to a spending freeze.
** Swiss-based trader Gunvor, co-owned by a Russian tycoon,
has bought a second European oil plant from Petroplus, as
trading houses emerge as the biggest winners from the insolvent
refiner's asset sale.
** The Turkish government wants to increase the free float
rate of Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank to 49
percent from the current 24.93 percent, Deputy Prime Minister
Ali Babacan said at a conference in Istanbul on Thursday.
(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Eileen Anupa Soreng in
Bangalore)