(Adds Precision Castparts Corp, Impregilo)

July 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Italian construction group Salini won boardroom control of peer Impregilo on Tuesday, sidelining long-standing rival investor Gavio and advancing its ambitions to merge with the domestic market leader.

** Precision Castparts Corp said it would buy the aircraft parts business of Canada's Héroux-Devtek Inc for about $295 million as it eyes more business from plane makers.

** Digital television recorder maker TiVo Inc said it will buy advertisement research company TRA Inc for about $20 million to beef up its presence in the television analytics market.

** State Street Corp, already a major service provider to hedge funds, said on Tuesday it will pay $550 million to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc's hedge fund administration unit, making it the No. 1 in the world in that business.

** Oil and gas producer Penn Virginia Corp said it will sell non-core natural gas assets to an undisclosed buyer for $100 million to fund its 2012 capital expenditure plan.

** Medical device maker Steris Corp will buy privately held diagnostics company U.S. Endoscopy Group Inc for $270 million in cash to expand its operations in the gastrointestinal endoscopy market.

** Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal miner, said it signed a deal for increased access to export facilities owned by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, in a move that will raise its Gulf Coast export capacity.

** Vivendi's Universal Music Group will offer to sell three music labels belonging to takeover target EMI in a bid to ease European Union competition concerns about the $1.9 billion deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Diversified manufacturer Barnes Group Inc said it agreed to acquire privately held Synventive Molding Solutions for $335 million in cash.

** OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, and its insurance unit have received a bid for their combined 18.2 percent stake in the beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave (F&N).

** Thailand's PTT E&P is in the box seat to complete a $1.9 billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc and gain access to massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa after Royal Dutch/Shell bowed out of a five-month bidding war.

** British chip firm CSR has sold its mobile phone connectivity and location technology to Samsung for $310 million in cash in a deal that boosts the South Korean company's patent portfolio.

** The owners of Russia's Nomos Bank and Otkritie Bank are in talks to merge their businesses in a deal that would create the country's second-largest private lender by assets, a source close to the talks said on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee and Prateek Kumar in Bangalore)