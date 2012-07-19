(Adds Unipol, Vivendi, Veolia Environment, Taro Pharma)

July 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Italian insurer Unipol said it had taken over Premafin in a 340 million euro capital increase, acquiring control of troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI in one of the last major steps towards a full merger.

** Vivendi is considering selling its Brazilian telecom unit GVT, sources familiar with the matter said, in a sale that would help its battered shares regain lost ground.

** Veolia Environnement is selling its U.S. waste management arm to infrastructure fund Highstar Capital for $1.9 billion, marking another step forward in the French company's efforts to cut debt and shifting attention to the planned sale of its transport business.

** Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has rejected a $367 million bid from Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for the one-third stake of the Israeli company it does not already own.

** Software maker Oracle Corp said it would buy privately held Skire Inc, which makes software that helps companies plan and execute projects, for an undisclosed amount.

** Companies linked to a Thai billionaire agreed to pay S$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) for stakes in conglomerate Fraser and Neave and an affiliated beermaker from Singapore's No.2 bank, OCBC, putting pressure on Heineken to protect its investment in the maker of the popular Tiger beer.

** Private equity firm BC Partners and one of Canada's top pension funds are joining forces with the management of Suddenlink Communications to buy out the U.S. cable operator in a cash-and-debt deal worth roughly $2.5 billion.

** Georgia Gulf Corp struck a deal to buy PPG Industries Inc's commodity chemicals business for $2.1 billion, nearly doubling its size just months after rejecting a buyout offer from Westlake Chemical Corp.

** Hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management told investors this week that it recently sold its position in Citigroup and used that money to buy shares of Procter & Gamble.

** The Polish government has raised 3.1 billion zlotys ($913 million) from the sale of a 7.6-percent stake in its top lender PKO, drawing interest three times higher than the number of shares offered.

** Shares in troubled Danish shipping firm Torm surged more than 60 percent after a newspaper said the company is close to reaching a deal with banks on its $1.9 billion of debt.

** Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen aims to boost growth in China through a strategic partnership, to help offset weak western markets, and will raise 177 million crowns ($29.2 million) in a share issue to its two new partners.

** Penguin books owner Pearson took a big step into the fast-growing world of self-publishing by buying Author Solutions Inc (ASI) from Bertram Capital for $116 million in cash.

** Chevron Corp is buying into blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan, according to two oil executives involved in the region, as the second-largest U.S. oil company follows Exxon Mobil Corp into an area where oil rights are a subject of fierce dispute.

** Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to sell 632 branches to the Co-operative, a deal mandated by regulators in an effort to boost competition in British banking while preventing Lloyds from benefiting unfairly from its state bailout four years ago. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee and Prateek Kumar in Bangalore)