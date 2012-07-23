(Adds Marathon Oil, Peet's Coffee & Tea, J.C. Penney)

July 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** State-controlled CNOOC Ltd launched one of China's richest takeover bids yet on Monday by agreeing to buy Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc for $15.1 billion, forcing Ottawa to decide whether national security concerns outweigh its desire for foreign investment in its energy resources.

** Singapore's beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave has hired Goldman Sachs as adviser after Dutch brewer Heineken NV made a $4.1 billion bid to buy F&N's stake in Asia Pacific Breweries, sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Heineken is offering up to $6 billion to buy F&N's stake and ordinary APB shares it does not already own.

** Talisman Energy Inc said on Monday that Sinopec Corp, China's top refiner, had agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in its North Sea operations for $1.5 billion as the Canadian company looks to strengthen a balance sheet battered by weak natural gas prices.

** Genesee & Wyoming Inc said it had struck a deal to buy rival RailAmerica Inc for $1.39 billion in cash to create the biggest regional railroad operator in the United States, hoping to benefit from an economic recovery.

** Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc said it struck a deal to be acquired by Joh. A. Benckiser for about $1 billion, a move that will give Peet's a financial jolt as it competes against larger coffee and tea shops and will broaden the reach of Germany's Reimann family in the coffee business.

** Britain will make a further 538 million pounds ($841 million) from the sale of failed lender Northern Rock to Richard Branson's Virgin Money, the body set up to manage the government's stakes in bailed-out banks said on Monday.

** Anglo-French property developer Hammerson Plc spies buying opportunities in a European property market depressed by the debt crisis, as it looks to spend the proceeds of the 518 million pound ($810 million) sale of its London office properties.

** United Technologies Corp agreed to sell its Rocketdyne space unit to GenCorp Inc, a maker of aerospace propulsion systems, for $550 million, the companies said.

** DigitalGlobe Inc, which rejected the advances of GeoEye Inc earlier this year, has struck a deal to buy its former suitor for $453 million, creating the world's largest provider of commercial satellite imagery.

** Australian building products maker Alesco Corp on Monday rejected a sweetened A$210 million ($218 million) takeover offer as inadequate, a move that has turned paints maker Dulux Group's bid into a hostile one.

** DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc agreed to buy privately held Classic Media for $155 million, adding characters such as "Casper," "Richie Rich" and "Lassie" to its franchise business.

** South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) said it rejected the tender offer made by U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp to acquire its 8.1 percent stake in car air conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp.

** Qatar Holding, the second-largest shareholder in takeover target Xstrata, has added to its stake in the miner, in its first purchase since it made an unexpected demand for better terms from suitor Glencore last month.

** Oil and natural gas company Marathon Oil Corp said it will expand into Kenya by acquiring an interest in two onshore exploration blocks licensed to Africa Oil Corp.

** J.C. Penney Co Inc said it raised $248 million by selling part of its stake in a Simon Property Group Inc unit, the first step toward its goal of shedding non-core assets.

(Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)