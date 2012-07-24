(Adds Noble Energy)

July 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

** U.S. network equipment maker Cisco won unconditional EU regulatory approval on Tuesday for its $5 billion takeover of TV software developer NDS, its largest ever, which will reinforce its presence in the video communications market.

** Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and BC Partners Ltd have joined forces and are in advanced talks to buy United Technologies Corp's industrial businesses, according to three people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could be valued at more than $3.5 billion.

** Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker on Monday said it agreed to acquire privately held Infastech, a maker of engineered mechanical fasteners, for $850 million in cash to expand its footprint in emerging markets.

** Private equity firm TPG Capital has made a fresh takeover bid for Australian surfwear company Billabong International worth A$694 million ($712 million), Billabong said, just five months after a higher offer was knocked back.

** Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group sweetened its takeover offer for Australia-listed iron ore miner Northern Iron by about 4 percent to A$518 million ($532 million).

** Anglo American has agreed to buy a majority stake in a coal project in Mozambique for $555 million, snapping up mining tycoon Ken Talbot's share of the undeveloped Revuboe deposit to secure a foothold in a region emerging as a major producer.

** Medical equipment supplier Owens & Minor Inc said it is planning to enter the European healthcare market through a $158 million buyout of the third-party logistics operations of German-based pharmaceutical distributor Celesio AG .

** Canada's CIC Energy Corp said it received an all-cash offer from India's Jindal Steel & Power for C$2 per share, valuing the company's equity at C$116 million ($114 million).

**Noble Energy Inc on Tuesday said it sold oil and gas production on 11,000 acres in the Permian Basin to privately held Sheridan Holding Company II, LLC for $320 million.

** Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it has offered a 9.36 percent stake in its Indonesia operations that run the world's second-biggest copper mine to the Southeast Asian country's government, a move aimed at deflecting pressure from new industry rules on project ownership.

