July 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.
** South Korea's KB Financial Group has decided not to bid for a 6 trillion won ($5.23 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings, a source with direct knowledge of the plan said on Wednesday, throwing into doubt the government's third attempt to privatise Woori just two days before initial bids are due.
** Greece has ended months of uncertainty over cash-strapped lender ATEbank by deciding to sell the state-controlled bank, a finance ministry official told Reuters.
** London Metal Exchange (LME) shareholders voted convincingly to accept a $2.2 billion offer by the Hong Kong bourse for the 135-year-old British institution, underscoring a global shift in manufacturing to China, Asia's economic powerhouse.
** Australian gas distributor APA Group said it is raising its hostile bid for rival Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund by 21 percent to A$1.33 billion ($1.37 billion), beating a competing offer from a consortium that includes a Canadian fund.
** A group of companies controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing has agreed to buy UK gas company Wales and West Utilities for 645 million pounds ($1 billion), the latest acquisition by the tycoon that will boost his gas portfolio in Britain.
**Terumo Corp has made an offer to merge with Olympus Corp, starting with an investment of 50 billion yen ($639 million) to raise its stake in the embattled camera and medical device maker to 15 percent from 2.1 percent, the Nikkei reported.
** Ancestry.com Inc, the family-history research website, is exploring a sale to private equity firms and is hoping to solicit revised bids from them in early August, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
